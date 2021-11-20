Sabarimala Temple Closed For Devotees Today Amid Torrential Rains, Floods In Kerala

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala hill in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala will remain closed for devotees on Saturday, November 20. Pilgrimage to the Sabarimala temple has been suspended owing to inclement weather and torrential rains that have given rise to water levels of major rivers, including Pamba, the district administration stated in an order issued on Friday.

"In order to ensure the safety of pilgrims, it is hereby declared that the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala tomorrow (20-11-2021) is prohibited," the order issued by District Collector Divya Iyer read.

Sabarimala temple closed today

In addition, the authorities clarified that pilgrims who have registered a slot via the virtual queue system will be given an opportunity for darshan in the next possible slot as Kerala's weather report turn more conducive.

An official stated that the holy river of Pamba is currently swollen and the Pamba dam remains closed too. A red alert has been issued for the Kakki-Anathode reservoir while the situation in other parts of Kerala is said to be stable.

Braving inclement weather conditions and COVID situation, hundreds of devotees trekked the holy Sabarimala to offer prayers at the Ayyappa Temple after the premises opened on November 16, marking the beginning of the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The two-month-long season, which used to attract millions of devotees every year, is being held under strict COVID-19 guidelines this time. Authorities have already issued an advisory to ensure strict compliance to health protocols by pilgrims while visiting the hill shrine. Therefore, the number of booking slots has been limited to 30,000 per day.

Sabarimala temple opens for darshan

This year, the Mandalapooja festival commenced on November 16 until December 26, while the temple will reopen for the Makaravilakku festival from December 30 to January 20, 2022. During the period, devotees can visit the Sabarimala Temple situated within the Periyar Tiger Reserve of Kerala.

The devotees who booked darshan slots were permitted entry to the hill shrine from Tuesday morning onwards. After the Makaravilakku festival concludes on January 14, the temple will be closed on January 20.