'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Applies To Zo Tribes In Manipur Too': Mizoram CM

Stating that Mizoram is providing shelter to more than 50,000 displaced people from neighbouring Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh, Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday sought assistance from the Centre.

In a long tweet, posted at 3.45 am on Tuesday, he appealed for peace in violence-hit Manipur, stating that the situation in the neighbouring state has worsened.

"We are counting, and today is the 62nd day. While we hope with much goodwill, anticipation and hope, things would turn for the better, situations seem to have worsened. When will it STOP?" he tweeted.

Zoramthanga said the violence in Manipur has resulted in over 12,000 people taking shelter in Mizoram.

"With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin (kith) and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don't think so! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon those responsible and law-abiding citizens or entities of India to look for immediate ways for peace restoration," he tweeted "Development with a human touch and Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas applies to my Zo ethnic tribes in Manipur too!" he said, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Manipur CM N Biren Singh, among others, adding "#AllLivesMatter".

The chief minister said that he does not wish to see any more pictures and videos of violence.

"If there is ONLY one way of settling for peace, shall we opt for that? Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture & the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible," he said.

Zoramthanga said a total of 50,000 people from neighbouring Manipur, Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken shelter in his state.

"I wish & pray that the Central Govt., on humanitarian ground lend us an immediate helping hand," he tweeted.

In May, Zoramthanga had sought a relief of Rs 10 crore from the Centre.

A total of 12,276 people from Manipur have taken shelter in the state, according to the Home Department.

The Kukis of Manipur and Chins of Myanmar and Bangladesh share ethnic and cultural ties with the Mizos of Mizoram, and are considered a part of the larger Zo tribe.

Violence first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.