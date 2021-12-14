Sadhguru Hails Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration; Explains Its Global Relevance

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated his dream project - 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' on Monday, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru on Tuesday said that Kashi is important not just for India but for the world, and extended his gratitude to those 'who made it happen.'

Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru stated that the revival of Kashi is important not just for India but for the World because Kashi is the most ancient living city on the planet. Further, he called Kashi a doorway that has enabled thousands of seekers, to find expression to human longing. Sadhguru ended his Tweet expressing gratitude to all who made the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor happen.

"The revival of Kashi is an invitation to the World to embrace the non-divisive, all-inclusiveness of Kashi; a space that offers every human being an opportunity to transcend their limitations and explore the immense possibilities of Being Human. With gratitude," he added.

The revival of Kashi is important not just for India but for the World; for, Kashi is the most ancient living city on the planet. A doorway that has enabled thousands of seekers, to find expression to human longing. My gratitude to all who made it happen. –Sg#KashiVishwanathDham pic.twitter.com/n2KSt63x5Y — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 14, 2021

PM Modi Calls Varanasi India's Roadmap To Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan on Tuesday where he lauded the city of Varanasi for leading the path of development. Congratulating the nation on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', PM Modi shared that today was the auspicious day when humanity was bestowed with the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality, and Paramarth.

"On this day when armies were face to face in the battlefield of Kurukshetra, humanity got the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality and Paramarth. Sadguru Sadafaldev ji had performed a Yagya to spread Vihangam Yoga to the masses for the awakening of the society," he stated.

Emphasizing the growth of Varanasi, PM Modi stated that the ancient city was serving as the roadmap for the development of India by preserving the seeds of art and entrepreneurship, even in the toughest of times.

PM Modi inaugurates key projects during Varanasi visit

PM Modi is currently on a 2-day visit to Varanasi. On December 13, he inaugurated his dream project - 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor', the construction of which he had personally monitored in his assembly constituency. Paving way for an accessible pathway connecting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga, the spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet with 23 new buildings to provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees.