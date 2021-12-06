Sadhguru Urges Nations To Prioritise Addressing 'soil Extinction' On World Soil Day

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru called for immediate action to restore soil's organic content on World Soil Day, December 5. He announced that he will be launching an initiative called "Conscious Planet" to conserve soil. Sadhguru claimed that conserving the biodiversity of the soil is the single most important and urgent priority on the earth now in order to combat the threat of desertification.

Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru wrote, “Living Soil, our very body, is moving towards extinction. Addressing this with utmost urgency is the most important responsibility that all nations have to fulfil. #ConsciousPlanet. Let Us Make It Happen. (sic)"

Sadhguru to launch 'Conscious Planet' to combat soil degradation

Sadhguru will be launching an initiative called "Conscious Planet" to combat soil degradation. While addressing the issue, he emphasised that currently, it appears that climate change and ecology are the provinces of the wealthy and powerful and said that this has to be changed. He further iterated that each individual human being should become aware of the peril we are in.

"Ecological issues must become election issues. Governments must be elected for their concern for ecological issues," the spiritual leader, who championed the "Rally for Rivers" campaign in 2017 and the "Cauvery Calling" movement in 2019, added.

'Soil is a very significant carbon sink': Sadhguru

Sadhguru emphasised the importance of distinguishing between environmental and social concerns. He added that these issues can be addressed and reversed with the necessary understanding and law enforcement. He said that the fundamental issue is soil extinction and prompts everyone to pay heed to it.

"Soil is a very significant carbon sink, the largest water soak on the planet, and the basis of all life. The 36-39 inches of topsoil on average around the planet is the basis of 87% of life on the planet. The very body that we carry is soil. Without soil being rich and well, this body and every other life cannot be well,” he said.

75 billion tonnes of fertile soil is lost to land degradation every year: UNCCD

In a study, the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) revealed worrisome statistics. "Every year, 75 billion tonnes of fertile soil is lost to land degradation. Similarly, 12 million hectares of land are lost every year to desertification and drought alone. This is an area that could produce 20 million tonnes of grain," the UNCCD has stated.

The United Nations has also stated that the world has enough agricultural soil for 80-100 crops, or another 45-60 years. According to UN agencies, over the last 30 years, 80 per cent of the biomass insects have vanished, and it is expected that by 45 to 50 years, the earth will face an unavoidable food crisis, causing massive chaos and suffering for communities all over the world.

(Image: Isha Foundation)