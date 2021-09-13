Saidabad Horror: 6-year-old Raped & Murdered In Hyderabad; Probe Underway

In a shocking incident, a 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then murdered by a 30-year-old neighbour in Saidabad, Hyderabad. As per Hyderabad police, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The victim's family and locals have informed that the 6-year-old had gone missing on the morning of September 9, after which they had filed a police complaint.

Saidabad Rape Case: 6-year-old raped and murdered

Following the complaint by the victim's family, police had undertaken a search operation but could not find her. However, later on September 10 during the wee hours, the girl's body was found at the neighbour's (Raju) house. Hyderabad police informed that Raju has been absconding and it has been alleged that the girl was raped and murdered by him.

Police have stated that immediately after receiving the information they had reached the spot and noticed the girl's dead body lying in a residence that belongs to Raju and he’s absconding. The victim's kin alleged that girl was raped and murdered. Meanwhile, Singhereni colony's locals had staged a protest condemning the incident and burnt effigy of police.

KTR on Saidabad Rape Case: 'Deeply anguished'

Deeply anguished with the news of a 6 year old child’s sexual molestation & murder in Singareni colony



While the perpetrator has been arrested within hours, I request Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to ensure that justice is delivered expeditiously 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 12, 2021

Reacting to this shocking incident, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) took to his official Twitter handle and said that he is "deeply anguished" with this news. He wrote, "While the perpetrator has been arrested within hours, I request Home Minister and Telangana DGP to ensure that justice is delivered expeditiously."

Mumbai: Sakinaka rape case

A woman in her 30s was raped and horrifically brutalised in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai last Friday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries due to a rod being inserted in her private parts, passed away after a 33-hour long fight in the hospital. The Mumbai Police has formed an SIT under ASP Jyotsna Rasam to investigate the case and submit the report within a month. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also announced that the case would be fast-tracked.

The police informed that a PCR call was received on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am about a woman lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka. The police have arrested the man accused of raping the woman and booked him under Sections 307, 376, 323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

(Image: PTI-Representative)