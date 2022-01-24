'Salute': Subhas Chandra Bose's Resignation Letter From ICS Goes Viral; Netizens Amazed

The copy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's resignation letter from the Indian Civil Service (ICS) went viral on social media on Sunday, January 23 - the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary. Parveen Kaswan, a senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, also took to Twitter to share a copy of the freedom fighter's ICS resignation letter. "On April 22, 1921 Subhash #Bose resigned from Indian Civil Service to participate in Freedom struggle. For a greater cause. He was 24 years old then. His original resignation letter from service. Tribute on his birth anniversary [sic]," he wrote sharing the copy of the letter.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who was born in Cuttack on January 23, 1897, had written to Edwin Samuel Montagu, the then Secretary of State for India. In the letter, Netaji requested that his name be omitted from the list of probationers in the Indian Civil Services in the letter. "I may state in this connection that I was selected as a result of an open competitive examination held in the year 1920. I have received an allowance of 100 pounds only up till now. I shall demit the amount to the India office as soon as my resignation is accepted," the letter read.

Bose joined freedom movement after leaving ICS in April 1921

Bose joined the freedom movement against British colonialism after leaving the civil service in April 1921. He later went on to found the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) to fight the British.

