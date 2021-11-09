Sameer Wankhede's Family To File Complaint Against Nawab Malik; Meets Maharashtra Governor

In a fresh twist in the NCB vs NCP episode, Sameer Wankhede's family will on Wednesday file a complaint against Nawab Malik in Aurangabad under the SC/ST Act. The complaint, as per sources, will be filed against Nawab Malik for outraging the modesty of the women of the Wankhede family, especially his sister-in-law. Sources further say that Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law will be the one filing the complaint.

This comes in view of the recent tweet by Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law. In the tweet, Nawab Malik wrote, "Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court. Here is the proof.”The NCP leader also posted a snapshot of a document related to that case.

Sameer Wankhede's family meets Maharashtra Governor

On Tuesday, Sameer Wankhede's family- father Dyandev Wankhede, sister Yasmeen Wankhede and wife Kranti Redkar paid a visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. After the meeting, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede said, "In the history of Maharashtra politics, never ever has it occurred before that a politician or a minister has dragged women into the controversy to politically target someone to an extent that their family, even the women are dragged. He has given the assurance that justice will be given to the women of the family."

His wife Kranti Redkar said, "We have apprised the Governor of our fight for truth & justice. His assurance was all that we needed to fight fiercely, and we have got that. He has assured us that truth will triumph ultimately. "

Nawab Malik's slew of claims against Sameer Wankhede

Nawab Malik, who handles multiple portfolios such as Minority Development and Skill Development, has alleged that the Aryan Khan case is "fake". On October 25, he shared a picture of Sameer Wankhede's birth certificate where he is categorized as a Muslim. According to him, the IRS officer corrected his father's name and used a fake caste certificate to become an Indian Revenue Service officer via the reserved category snatching away the rights of genuine Dalits. Clarifying that he harbours no ill-will against the NCB, he claimed that Wankhede registers "fake cases" in order to extort money from people.

Reiterating his allegations, the NCP spokesperson revealed that several Dalit organizations would formally challenge the validity of Wankhede's caste certificate and asserted that the latter faces a jail term of 2-7 years if found guilty. For his part, Wankhede moved the National Commission for Scheduled Castes which vetted and verified his documents.