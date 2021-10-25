Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar Tweets Wedding Photo, Hits Back At Nawab Malik

Amid the series of allegations levelled against her husband by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife came out in support of him, sharing photographs of their Hindu marriage. In her tweet, Kranti Redkar Wankhede confirmed that while they respected all religions, they had never converted to any other religion and had gotten married under the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017. She also reaffirmed that her husband's first marriage to Dr Shabana Qureshi had been held under the Special Marriages Act, which confirms that he never forged his identity as a Muslim to claim 'benefits', as was alleged by Malik.

Me n my Husband Sameer r born Hindus.We hv never converted to any other religion.V respect all religions.Sameer’s father too is hindu married to my Muslim Mom in law who is no more.Sameer’s ex-marriage ws under special marriage act,divorced in 2016.Ours in hindu marriage act 2017 pic.twitter.com/BDQsyuvuI7 — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) October 25, 2021

Earlier on Monday, Malik took to Twitter to share a birth certificate claiming that it was Sameer Wankhede's. In the image, his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede'. Alleging that Wankhede had 'forged' his identity as a Muslim to get reservations in exams and jobs, Malik also shared a photo of Wankhede from his first wedding to Dr Shabana Qureshi. Incidentally, Wankhede's father's name 'Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede' has also been mentioned in the birth certificate shared by Malik.

Sameer Dawood Wankhede का यहां से शुरू हुआ फर्जीवाड़ा pic.twitter.com/rjdOkPs4T6 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 25, 2021

Proud of my multi-religious heritage: Wankhede

On Monday, Wankhede issued a statement over his multi-religious heritage, verifying that his father Dnyandev Kachruji Wankhede was a Hindu and his mother Late Mrs Zaheeda was a Muslim. Confirming that he had married one Dr Shabana Qureshi in 2006 under the Special Marriage Act (1954), Wankhede revealed that he later married Kranti Dinanath Redkar in a Hindu marriage in 2017 after his divorce in 2016.

Taking pride in his 'secular heritage', Wankhede stated that these allegations were 'defamatory' in nature and an unnecessary invasion of his family's privacy. Pained by the continuous attack by Malik, he added that his family was under 'tremendous mental and emotional pressure'.

Speaking to Republic TV, he said, "I have filed an affidavit in the court regarding the harassment, torture, victimization of my family and the investigation and the targeting of the women of my household. I condemn that. I have approached the top police officials and the court. I will not speak about anything regarding the matter."