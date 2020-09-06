Samudra Paheredar Arrives At Rescue Site; Boosts ICG's Operation On 'MT New Diamond'

In a major boost to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in its operation to douse the fire on board oil tanker 'MT New Diamond' off the east coast of Sri Lanka, ICG's pollution control vessel 'Samudra Paheredar' reached the incident site on Sunday, September 6. The pollution control vessel is equipped with an Ocean boom, four Oil skimmers and an Oil Spill Dispersant.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with the Sri Lankan ships continue with the firefighting operation of MT New Diamond. CG Dornier aircraft Ex Mattala carried out a recce of the area and ICG's Abheek reached the scene of action to augment ongoing efforts, the coast guard informed.

MT New Diamond towed to safe waters

On Saturday the ICG, the Sri Lankan ships, and aircraft along with tug ALP Winger through it's consolidated efforts successfully towed MT New Diamond more than 35 nautical miles away from Sri Lanka coast to safe waters, ICG informed. It further said that the fire combat continues, however, the fire has now reduced with no oil slick reported.

So far 22 out of 23 crew members have been rescued since the ICG fire fighting ships assisted in successfully dousing the fire onboard earlier on Friday. Search is underway for one missing crew member, according to the ICG.

MT New Diamond- fire fighting operation

On Friday, September 4, the ICG fire fighting ships successfully doused a fire after assistance was sought by the Sri Lankan Navy following an explosion onboard the oil tanker MT New Diamond, 37 nautical miles east off Sri Lanka coast. On Thursday, September 3, the Coast Guard had said that after Sri Lankan Navy sought their assistance for the firefight, three vessels were rushed to the Central-eastern Sri Lankan coast to help fight the massive fire onboard the oil tanker.

The vessels mobilised by ICG to assist in fighting included Shaurya, Sarang, and Samudra Pehredar. Besides the Coast Guard vessels, a Dornier aircraft too had also been deployed for the firefighting operation. The Panama registered tanker, New Diamond was carrying 2,70,000 tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to India when its engine room caught fire off the coast of Sangamankanda in the eastern district of Ampara.

