Sania Mirza Embarks On Pilgrimage To Saudi Arabia To Perform Umrah Post Retirement

Post her retirement from professional tennis, the 36-year-old Indian tennis star Sania Mirza embarked on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah before Ramzan. She is currently on a spiritual journey with her family.

The tennis player is currently in Saudi Arabia's Holy city Madina and she is expected to travel to Mecca soon. On Tuesday, she shared glimpses of her pilgrimage on Instagram with the caption, 'Alhamdulillah, May Allah accept our prayers'. In the carousel of pictures, Sania Mirza can be seen with her parents -- Imran Mirza and Nasima Mirza, sister -- Anam Mirza, brother in law -- Mohammed Asaduddin, and her son -- Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Notably, Umrah in Ramadan has a lot of spiritual value for Muslims. Considered a lesser form of Hajj, Umrah is not obligatory as Hajj is, and can be performed any time of the year.

Sania Mirza's glorious 20-year-long career came to an end on February 21 as she played her last match as a professional tennis player at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships. The Indian tennis star has played a key role in giving a boost to tennis, specially women tennis, in the country.

There was no fairytale ending on offer for Mirza as the Indian tennis player and her American women’s doubles partner Madison Keys lost their first-round encounter 6-4, 6-0 to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova at the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Mirza had earlier announced that she will retire after the WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai.