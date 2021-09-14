Sansad TV To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi, VP Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla On September 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the state-owned Sansad TV on September 15. The launch will take place at the Main committee room housed inside the Parliament Annexe at 6 pm. Notably, the International Day of Democracy coincides with the launch of Sansad TV.

Programmes under Sansad TV

Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor is the CEO of the channel. According to PTI, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh will be hosting shows on different religions. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will be hosting a show named 'Transformation of India. Advocate Hemant Batra will be keen on hosting shows concerning legal matters.

Economic Advisor to the Finance Ministry Sandeep Sanya will be hosting a show on the country's economy. A source told PTI, "Sansad TV is being positioned as a cerebral channel which will provide high-quality content to the national and international audience on subjects related to democratic ethos and institutions of the country."

About Sansad TV.

Formed in 2021, by amalgamating the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, Sansad is a revolutionary step by the Centre. Not only will Sansad TV broadcast the Upper and the Lower House programmings but also it will telecast matters related to public affairs and interests. As per plans, the channel will have about 35 provisioned themes based on which the programmes will be aired. The channel will be broadcasting content in both Hindi and English.

Apart from telecasting the live proceedings of the Lower House and the Upper House of Indian Parliament, Sansad Television is committed to objectively presenting the various facets of democracy. As a public broadcaster, the channel aims to bring people closer to their elected representatives by making the work of parliamentary and legislative bodies of India accessible to one and all. Sansad TV is a platform that provides not only an insightful perspective on national and international affairs but also promotes scientific temper among people while shining a light on all aspects of their political, economic, social and cultural life. Sansad Television is dedicated to empowering the people of India by promoting greater accountability and transparency in governance.

(Image Credits - Twitter (Sansad TV/PTI))