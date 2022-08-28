SAREX-2022: Indian Coast Guard Planes Demonstrate Rescue Ops Exercise For Emergencies

On August 28, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) conducted the sea phase of the Search and Rescue Exercise also known as 'SAREX-2022' off Chennai coast, demonstrating a collaborative approach of rescuing passengers from ships & aircraft during emergencies.

The Search and Rescue exercise at sea included 16 ICG Ships, 1 Naval Ship, 6 ICG Dornier aircraft, 1 Naval ALH and 1 Indian Air Force Helicopter, Passenger Vessel Swarajdeep, 1 tug from Chennai Port Trust & a boat from customs in a sea practice including two large-scale contingencies off the coast of Chennai.

The operation of SAREX was reviewed by the Chief of Indian Coast Guard VS Pathania along with other agencies and foreign participants. As many as 24 observers from 16 foreign countries attended the exercise.

The Dornier aircraft of the ICG demonstrated ways of rescuing passengers during emergencies in the sea by dropping inflatable rafts in the water.

#WATCH | Exercise “SAREX-2022” was reviewed by Indian Coast Guard chief VS Pathania along with other agencies and foreign participants. ICG Dornier planes demonstrated ways of rescuing passengers from ships & aircraft during emergencies. pic.twitter.com/1UFutS1pdj — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Tamil Nadu | We do it every 2 years. This time the different thing is that two mass rescue contingencies were simulated; one involving a passenger vessel& the other one with a passenger aircraft.I'm proud that we're growing & enhancing our capabilites: VS Pathania, DG, ICG (28.8) pic.twitter.com/mwK9snYqOV — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2022

Earlier on Saturday, August 27, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar at the Inauguration ceremony of the 10th National Maritime Search & Rescue Exercise in Chennai had said, "For the first time, Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) is focusing on large-scale disasters at sea involving thousands of people. The complexities are different which requires coordination of a large number of agencies."

Top Indian Coast Guard official were in Chennai for the tenth edition of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX -22), which is being attended by foreign observers and friendly foreign countries.

The theme of the 10th SAREX is 'Capacity Building Towards Marine Passenger Safety’.

The Indian Coast Guard, the key maritime SAR coordinating agency for the Indian Search & Rescue Region (ISRR), is hosting the two-day exercise that is carried out under the aegis of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board (NMSARB).

On the first day, August 27, the event focused on Table Top exercises, Workshops, and Seminars on issues of passenger safety, preparedness, challenges, and the way ahead.

The first contingency simulated distress onboard a passenger vessel having 500 passengers onboard whereas the second scenario depicted the ditching of a civil aircraft with 200 passengers.