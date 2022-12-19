Sargam Koushal Wins Mrs World 2022, Brings Crown Back Home After 21 Yrs; 'Love You India!'

After a 21-year-long wait, the Mrs. World crown returned to India with Sargam Koushal being named the winner of the pageant on Sunday, December 18. Having bested candidates from 63 countries, Koushal was presented with the bejeweled Mrs. World crown by her predecessor, Mrs. World 2021 from the US, Shaylyn Ford, during a ceremony at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

"The long wait is over, it is after 21 years we have the CROWN back," read the post on the official handle of Mrs. India Inc, which had embedded a video of the crowning moment. Koushal stunned in a pink center-slit glittery gown stitched together by Indian designer Bhawna Rao.

Mrs. World, the first pageant for married women, was established in 1984. It was first known as Mrs. Woman of the World before being renamed Mrs. World in 1988. More than 80 nations have entered Mrs. World over the years, with Americans producing the majority of the victors.

In 2001, Aditi Govitrikar, a doctor and psychologist, last brought the Mrs. World crown to India. As the wait ended, Govitrikar among others took to her account on the picture-sharing platform to congratulate Koushal. Govitrikar wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @sargam3 @mrsindiainc so happy to have been part of the journey.. it was time the crown came back after 21 years."

'Love you India, love you world'

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Koushal holds a postgraduate degree in English Literature. The 32-year-old has previously worked as a teacher in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, and is married to a Navy officer. She won the Mrs. India World 2022-23 back in June this year, which led her to represent India internationally.

"We've got the crown back after 21-22 years. I'm so excited. Love you India, love you world," she wrote in a note after her win on the world stage.

(With agency inputs)