Satish Kaushik Death: Businessman Refutes Foul Play Claims After Wife Lodges Complaint

Satish Kaushik, the veteran Indian actor, died on March 9. As the Indian film fraternity mourned the loss of a mammoth of the industry, a woman who claimed to be the wife of Vikas Malu, a Dubai-based businessman, alleged that her husband had a role to play in Satish Kaushik’s death. The Delhi police initiated an inquiry into the allegations on Sunday, March 12.

Now, an unverified Instagram handle believed to be of Vikas Malu put up posts denying the claims made by the woman who is said to be his wife. Malu, who reportedly owns the Kuber Group, has put out a video purportedly from the Holi party in his farmhouse on March 8.

Malu captioned the video: “Satish Ji has been my family for the past 30 years and it did not take minutes for the world to use my name in the wrong light. I can't fathom the tragedy that happened after our beautiful celebration together. I'd like to break the silence and say that a tragedy is always unforeseen and no one has any power over it. With this, I'd like to request the members of the media to respect everyones sentiments. Satish Ji will always be missed at all our celebrations coming forth (sic)."

In a second Instagram story, the unverified handle states: “If any thing is there I respect Police investigation and law of India pls respect to our law (sic).”

What has Vikas Malu’s wife claimed?

Vikas Malu’s wife has stated in her police complaint that she was witness to an altercation between Kaushik and her husband in August 2022 which took place at the complainant's Dubai home.

According to the complainant, her husband allegedly owed Rs 15 crore to Kaushik. She alleged that the actor wanted the money back and had confronted her husband over it in their Dubai home in 2022.

The businessman's wife, in her complaint to the police, reportedly stated that she is ready to be a witness in the case.

What has the police investigation revealed so far?

In a statement, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rajeev Kumar said the inquiry conducted so far has indicated that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on Wednesday around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan.

The police statement said, “His Manager Santosh Rai stated that they celebrated Holi till 3:00 PM in the day and thereafter took rest. No party was held in the evening/night. At about 09:00 PM he had dinner and then after walking, he went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips on his iPad. At about 12:00 midnight he called for his manager Santosh Rai as he was staying in the adjoining room and complained about some health problems like uneasiness and chest pain. Thereafter, he was rushed to Fortis hospital, Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead by the Doctors.”

“During the enquiry and inquest proceedings, the place where the deceased was staying was properly checked and got inspected and photographed by the Crime team and FSL team. Nothing suspicious/ objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of the deceased except some medicines,” the police statement says.

“All witnesses who accompanied him were examined and their statements were recorded. CCTV footage from the spot has also been seized and is being examined,” police continued, adding, “Thereafter on Thursday at 10:00 AM, the Post Mortem was conducted by the Board of Doctors at DDU Hospital and after that, the dead body was handed over to the family.”

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) further stated, “As per the Post Mortem report, the preliminary cause of death is due to Cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage associated with coronary artery disease and the manner of death appears to be natural. However, in this regard, the final opinion shall be opined after appreciation/perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and FSL pertaining to the blood.”

The statement also revealed that the police are in touch with Satish Kaushik’s family and that “his family did not raise any suspicion of foul play in the death”.

As per the police, “During enquiry conducted so far, nothing suspicious or foul play came on record. However, the police proceedings under section 174 CrPC are going on. ”

Kaushik passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 9. He was declared dead on arrival at a Gurugram hospital. As per reports, Kaushik felt dizzy late on Wednesday night and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he was declared "brought dead on arrival". Kaushik’s body was later shifted to DDU hospital in Delhi for further inquest proceedings. The police allegedly recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where Kaushik had reportedly attended a party before his death, PTI reported.

What Satish Kaushik’s wife said on the claims

Notably, late actor Satish Kaushik’s wife Shashi countered the claims of Vikas Malu’s wife as ‘not correct’. She said the two were ‘very good friends’ and that the businessman was ‘too rich’ to need money from her husband, celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani reported. Shashi Kaushik also requested people to not speculate on such stories.