Saudi Court Overturns Death Sentence Of Jamal Khashoggi's Killers; Fiancee Calls It Farce

In a shocking development, Saudi Arabia on Monday overturned the death sentences of five individuals who were convicted for the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In the final hearing of the case, the Riyadh Criminal Court handed 20-year sentences to five people who were earlier given death sentences and seven to 10 years prison to three others - who were earlier sent to prison for 24-years.

This comes after Saudi critic Khashoggi's sons said in May that they had pardoned the killers of their father. As per Saudi law, a pardon from a son of a murder victim is a legal reprieve. On May 21, Salah Khashoggi, eldest son of the late journalist who was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey, took to Twitter and said, "On this virtuous night of (Ramadan), we recall the words of God Almighty ... whoever pardons and makes reconciliations, his reward is from Allah. So we, the sons of the martyr Jamal Khashoggi, announce that we have pardoned (those) who killed our father."

However, Hatice Cengiz - Turkish fiancee of the slain journalist has called the ruling a 'farce'. Taking to Twitter, she said, "The ruling handed down today in Saudi Arabia again makes a complete mockery of justice. The international community will not accept this farce."

Jamal Khashoggi, a fierce critic of the Saudi Arabian regime and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. He went to the Saudi consulate to obtain necessary documents for marrying his Turkish fiancee, however, he never returned. Initially, the Saudi government denied any knowledge of his death, only to conclude later that he died during a 'fight after resisting attempts to return him to Saudi Arabia'. His body has not been found till date, with the various narratives being floated of how his body was dismembered.

After numerous denials, pressure from Turkey and international media, on September 26, 2019, Saudi's Crown Prince MbS said that he bears the responsibility for the killing of Khashoggi, considering it happened 'under his watch.' "It happened under my watch. I get all the responsibility because it happened under my watch," MbS said in the documentary scheduled to release on October 1. When questioned how the Crown Prince was unaware of the murder, he defended saying, "We have 20 million people. We have three million government employees." The CIA in 2018 concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered Khashoggi's brutal killing. The charge has been firmly refuted by Riyadh.

Secret trial by Riyadh

In December last year, Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death and three others were awarded jail sentences for 24-years. What raised doubts about the trials was the fact that the Saudi regime did not disclose the identity of those sentenced, while people close to MbS who were accused of the brutal murder either disappeared or were given a clean chit. Saud bin Abdullah al-Qahtani, the former media consultant to Mohammed bin Salman was investigated, however, he was released without any charges. Saud al-Qahtani, who was sacked from his position following Khashoggi's murder in October 2018, has entirely receded from public view. While his disappearance remains a mystery, there were reports afloat claiming that Saud al-Qahtani was poisoned to death by Mohammed bin Salman.

A close aid of Mohammed bin Salman, Saud al-Qahtani, was known to be instrumental in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the UN investigation led by Human Rights expert Agnes Callamard reported. Apart from him, the former deputy Intelligence Chief Ahmed al-Asiri was released over lack of evidence against him. The CIA in 2018 has already concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered Khashoggi's brutal killing. The charge has been firmly refuted by Riyadh.

