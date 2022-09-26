Supreme Court To Live-stream Constitution Bench Proceedings; Here's Where You Can Watch

In a major breaking news, the Supreme Court of India from Tuesday, September 27, will live-stream its constitution bench proceedings, and the hearing of pleas challenging reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections and also the controversy over the control of services between the Centre and the Delhi government.

On September 27, 2018, exactly four years ago, the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra, made a landmark judgement on a live telecast of important proceedings in important matters.

Where can you watch the live streaming?

The proceedings can be watched live at webcast.gov.in/scindia/

The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube as the latter has sought copyright from the apex court

Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform” to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use YouTube after former BJP leader K N Govindacharya's counsel argued the copyright of apex court's proceedings cannot be given to a private platform.

“YouTube has clearly sought the copyright over the webcast,” lawyer Virag Gupta told the bench that also comprised Justices S Ravindra Bhat and J B Pardiwala. “These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms...We will take care of that (copyright issue),” the CJI said and listed Govindacharya's interim plea for hearing on October 17. The lawyer said, after referring to a 2018 judgement, that it was held that “the copyright over all the material recorded and broadcast in this court shall vest with this court only."

As per a PTI report, a number of important cases are to be heard by the five-judge constitution benches of the apex court. These include the validity of the 103rd constitution amendment granting a 10 per cent quota to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(With PTI Inputs)