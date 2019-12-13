Hisar School Sealed, Principal Arrested After Face Of Students 'blackened'

The principal of a private school in Hisar was arrested on Wednesday after six Class 4 students, including two girls, were allegedly paraded in the school premises with blackened faces for securing less marks in a test, police said. A spokesperson of the police department said that the principal was arrested in connection with a case registered against her and three teachers under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the parents of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, he added.

The incident had taken place on Friday and the girl had informed her parents about it. The parents of the nine-year old, together with other parents also staged a protest on Monday, demanding action against the accused. The parents told reporters on Tuesday that they complained to the higher authorities of the school against the accused teacher, however, they paid no heed. The father of the nine-year old demanded complete shut down of the private school for allowing the incident to happen in the first place.

After the incident came to light, the District Education Officer informed that the school has been sealed and the students will be transferred to other schools.

The Deputy Commissioner, AK Meena told news agencies: “The police have registered an FIR and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. The District Education Officer has informed that the school has been sealed and students studying there will be transferred to other private and government schools.”

He also added, “The Call Detail Records (CDR) of others are also being analyzed and if found guilty or others involved in the incident, action would be taken against others also.”

A police official told ANI that the Principal has been arrested and sent to judicial custody and that the case is being investigated by higher officials. Three teachers were arrested under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from ANI)