Bengalaru Beefs Up Security Ahead Of Republic Day Celebrations

Bengaluru is gearing up for Republic Day celebrations on Sunday with elaborate security arrangements. Around 1,000 police personnel, including 150 officers will be on duty at the parade ground in the city centre, where state Governor Vajubhai Vala will unfurl the tricolour national flag on Republic Day.

Tight security in Bengaluru for R-Day

Speaking about security arrangements, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said, "The security at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw parade ground where the main Republic Day events will be held under high vigil security under the additional police personnel deployed for duty at the spot."

The Bengaluru police have also installed 70 closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in and around the ground for surveillance. Metal detectors have been installed and a bomb detection squad has been placed at the event site to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations.

1,000 police personnel on duty

Rao further informed, "Over 1,000 police personnel, including 150 officers will be on duty at the parade ground in the city centre where state Governor Vajubhai Vala will unfurl the tricolour national flag, inspect the guard of honour, receive salute from 44 contingents of defence and security forces and witness a variety of cultural programmes by about 2,000 city school and college students to treat the audience."

The Union Home Ministry has directed the city and state police to enhance security and maintain law and order to ensure Republic Day is celebrated peacefully. An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter will shower flowers around the dais after the flag-hoisting ceremony and rendition of the national anthem.

Apart from the tight security, arrangements have been made to manage vehicular traffic. "All types of vehicles parking has been banned with 1km radius of the city's central business district to prevent congestion on the roads leading to the parade ground. The traffic will be regulated and monitored in order to avoid gridlock," Rao asserted.

BBMP will participate in March-past

This year, for the first time, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahnagara Palike (BBMP) will will march at the Republic Day parade.

Tornadoes will perform dare-devil stunts on military motorcycles. It is A 20-member team of the Indian Army Service Corps. The state anti-terrorist squad (Garuda Force) will also present a demonstration on its preparedness to take on the enemy in wake of a terror attack.

