Security Breach At PM Modi's Event In Karnataka's Davangere As Man Rushes To PM's Convoy

UPDATE: "There was no breach in security as such of PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. The man was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard": Alok Kumar, ADGP, Law & Order, Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was breached during his event in Davangere, Karnataka on Saturday. According to sources, a person hailing from Koppal rushed towards the convoy of the Prime Minister. Earlier, he was inside the premises of GMIT college. Sources say that the Special Protection Group (SPG) who was with the Prime Minister, immediately intercepted, detained the person and handed him over to the cops.

This is not the first time Prime Minister's security was breached in Karnataka. Earlier, during his road show in Hubblli, a kid had come near to the convoy of PM Modi. The incident happened when he was travelling to Hubballi-Dharwad Railway Sports Ground to inaugurate the 26th edition of the National Youth Festival. Sources say that kid was pulled away by the security personnel and security standards were not compromised.

PM Modi's visit to poll-bound Karnataka

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday held a mega road show in Karnataka's Davanagere. A huge gathering was seen around the PM to offer him a grand welcome to the state. After the roadshow, the Prime Minister went on to address a public rally as a part of the ruling BJP's Vijaya Sankalp Yatra in Davangere.

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the Vijaya Sankalp Yatra Maha Sangama, slammed the Congress party and mentioned, "Congress said 'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' but the people of Karnataka are saying 'Modi tera Kamal Khilega.' This support and enthusiasm should seep into the booth levels to strengthen our journey in the next 3 months. We need to determine to win each booth, to imbibe new energies, new power to walk ahead. We need to contribute wholeheartedly to building the nation."

As a part of his Karnataka visit on March 25, PM Modi inaugurated the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Chikkaballapur, in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai. He also paid floral tributes to Sir M Visvesvaraya in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka on Saturday. Earlier, PM Modi also inaugurated the Rs 4,249 crore, 13.71-km Whitefield (Kadugodi) to the Krishnarajapura line of Bengaluru Metro.

Karnataka elections 2023

The Karnataka assembly elections are expected to be conducted by April 2023. However, an official announcement by the Election Commission of India (ECI) is still awaited. All the political parties including the ruling BJP, Congress and JD(S) have already intensified their campaigns across the state to win the trust of the people.

The Congress party also released the first list of 124 candidates today, which includes the name of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state party chief DK Shivakumar. The assembly polls are being seen as more crucial as there is not much time left for the 2024 general elections.