Seema Haider Erased Mobile Phone Data Before Seizure, UP ATS Launches Probe

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS), probing the espionage angle of Seema Haider's journey from Karachi to Greater Noida, has found that multiple data were erased from her phone prior to the seizure. It has only raised eyebrows as the probing authorities are delicately investigating whether she's a cross-border lover or a spy.

Seema had allegedly deleted several important phone numbers and chats, probably to swing the investigation towards a different path. The UP ATS stated that dedicated technical experts are working to recover the deleted data from Seema's mobile phones.

Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, fled to India through Nepal to live with her Indian partner Sachin Meena, who lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. She met her partner in 2019 over PubG.

The UP ATS picked Seema, her Indian partner Sachin Meena and his father, Netrapal Singh, for questioning in Greater Noida on Tuesday (July 18) again after nearly six hours of grilling on Monday (July 17). She's under the ATS radar given the possibility of her connections with the Pakistan army and the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

How police caught Seema?

The matter came to the fore after some locals complained to the police about a Pakistani woman living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. Acting on the complaint, the Noida’s Gautam Budh Nagar Police swung into action and arrested Seema on July 4 for ‘illegally entering India’ via Nepal with her four children. The police also nabbed Sachin for harbouring illegal immigrants.

A local court, however, granted bail to them on July 7. Since then, the duo is living in a house in Greater Noida. On multiple occasions, Seema affirmed her wish to live in India as she doesn't want to go back to Pakistan.