Seemapuri Anti-CAA Protests: Delhi Police Transfers Case To SIT

The Delhi Police on Tuesday transferred the Seemapuri violence case to a special investigating team (SIT). The Delhi court had ordered the arrest of eleven people for having an alleged connection with the violent protests against the Amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Seemapuri area of North East Delhi in mid-December.

The arrested protesters were sent to 14-days judicial custody with a right to avail the bail on December 21. The bail petition of the accused protesters will be heard on January 6. During the hearing, Assistant Sessions Judge Gurdeep Singh also sought medical reports of injured policemen from the Investigation Officer (IO) on the next date of hearing.

READ | UP Deputy CM alleges 'outsiders' role in CAA violence in state, slams Opposition

One of the arrested accused also claimed to be a juvenile but after the ossification test was conducted, the court discovered that the protester was indeed a minor.

Earlier on December 28, senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishna had informed the court that there is no evidence to ascertain that his clients had the intention to kill anyone and hence cannot be charged with Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | RS Prasad slams 'double standard' of Congress over CAA, recalls Manmohan Singh's demand

Anti-CAA violent protests

Violence during protests in Uttar Pradesh has so far claimed 16 lives, while large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the RJD on Saturday. In Kanpur, protesters set fire to a police post.

In Rampur, protesters broke barricades and threw stones at the police, who responded with batons and tear gas. In Delhi, prohibitory orders were issued in areas around the Uttar Pradesh Bhavan.

Protests are continuing at Jamia for the seventh straight day since Sunday's violence. Fifteen people have been arrested in connection to Friday's clashes in Old Delhi, in which more than 35 people were injured.

READ | Anti-CAA violence: Two granted interim bail and 2 given regular bail by Delhi court

READ | Anti-CAA stir: Students can protest as long as peace not disturbed, says Punjab CM

(With inputs from ANI)