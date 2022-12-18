Last Updated:

Sela Pass Tunnel: Indian Army To Get All-weather Connectivity To Tawang, Arunachal

Amid the Tawang clash, here's how the Sela Pass tunnel providing all-weather connectivity is being constructed at 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tawang

Sela Tunnel, Tawang: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is constructing a tunnel atop The Sela Pass Tunnel at an elevation of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh for providing the Indian security forces an all-weather road to Tawang near China border. Its construction becomes significant after the recent Tawang clashes between Indian Army and Chinese PLA. Notably, the tunnel is being built on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road under Project Vartak and will be ready by January 2023. 

Speaking to media persons, Nand Kishore, an employee associated with the project said, "Construction is being done by BRO. It is expected to be completed by July 2023."

Here are some of the pictures of The Sela Pass Tunnel:

Earlier, the BRO said the Sela tunnel, once constructed, will be the longest bi-lane tunnel in the world at an altitude above 13,000 feet. "This is going to be another jewel in India's crown," it said.

The project with 2 tunnels (980m and 1555m) and 8.780 km approach roads is under construction by Patel Engineering Ltd. for the Border Roads Organization (BRO).

Key points of the Sela Tunnel

  • The Sela tunnel is being constructed at an altitude of 13,800ft near the Indo-China border
  • It is being constructed on a 317 km long BCT road. The BCT road connects the East Kameng, West Kameng, and Tawang districts of Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of India
  • It is being constructed to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang
  • The tunnel would also ensure better movement of troops and weaponry to different locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

Current configuration of the two tunnels:

  • Tunnel 1: This single-tube tunnel has a length of 980m. It was previously 475m
  • Tunnel 2: This bi-lane tunnel has a length of 1555m. It was previously 1790m. It includes one escape tube for emergencies
  • Roads: The approach to Tunnel 1 is 7100m, the road between the two tunnels is 1340m, and the approach to Tunnel 2 is 340 m long

 

