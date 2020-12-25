Select 7 Chats In ED Charge Sheet Shows Sivasankar Tried To Evade Questions Of Probe Team

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate submitted a 1000-page chargesheet in connection to the Kerala gold smuggling scam. The chargesheet has Swapna Suresh, Sarith Nair, Sandeep Nair and former principal secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan M Sivasankar as the prime accused in the case. The chargesheet levels serious money laundering charges against the IAS officer, a key person in CMO Kerala. The charge sheet has attached Rs 1 crore found in lockers of Swapna Suresh as kickbacks for Sivasankar.

Select 7 chats in ED chargesheet shows Sivasankar's attempt to evade pointed questions of probe team

But what is shocking is how Sivasankar tried to defend himself when confronted with the deleted WhatsApp chats that were retrieved by the probe team. For some questions, he denied knowledge, for others, he questioned the probe saying it is beyond their scope and certain others, he maintained lack of memory and context, while for some he said the chats were 'just forwards'.

Here are 7 such samples

Sivasankar to Swapna: "Don't get too involved. Somehow I get the feeling that they will put the blame, if something goes wrong, on your head, and tell MOFA that is why you left

When asked about this chat, Sivasankar said, he doesn't remember it.

Swapna to Sivasankar: "This time, everything under CCTV" and "And all proof with Sarith".

The 1995 IAS officer again claimed ignorance of this chat. He said Sarith and Swapna will be in a better position to answer it.

Sivasankar: "Be more careful, you keep away from the process, Compulsarilly"

Swapna: "Will give it Sarith and Khalid"

Sivasankar: 'Yes'.

The charge sheet says the above chats were made on the day, private builder Unitac helmed by Santosh Eapen signed the 20 crore agreement with Red Crescent, the chargesheet says M Sivasankar had 'long WhatsApp conversation' the very day the contract was signed. The contract was signed on August 17, 2019.

Apart from these chats, the phone number of CEO of Life Mission Tom Jose was also given to Swapna by the former principal secretary. When confronted for explanation Sivasankar replied by saying he wanted Swapna to be free from consulate responsibilities before she left her job there.

Sivasankar: Locker arranged? Swapna : Not yet

The conversation on November 11, 2019, was confronted with Sivasankar and he replied, the particular chat was related to the marriage of Swapna's brother Braun.

Sivasankar to Swapna: "Will discuss this with my contact and come back to you". " I have sent all the details". ( 11 days before the signing of Life Mission Contract)

ED questioned the IAS cadre on the details of these chats made on August 6, 2019, just 11 days before the contract between Unitac builder and Red Crescent was signed. Here, Sivasankar dodged answering this question and said that it was a just a 'forwarded message'.

A new name emerges in chargesheet: Smt Resyunni

Smt. Resyunni name appears in a new chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate. It has WhatsApp chats details with Resyunni regarding the alleged 'Rs 80 lakh scam connected with consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). "And the great 80 lakh PWC scam" and "Looks like our letter to govt was leaked. checked with my team. Not from there as it was kept confidential and all paper copies destroyed." However, the agency has not given any clue on the whereabouts of this individual. However, From the chargesheet, it can be safely inferred that Sivasankar was close to this individual.

When asked, Sivasnkar complaint to the ED that they are probing beyond their realm and is 'intruding into his privacy' with 'unwarranted questioning'. He also maintained that the information of the leak was a message forwarded to Smt Resyunni.

Swapna: "Can I confess" Sivasankar: "Not try, Do it" Swapna: " ..... A smuggler and whatever ppl say I am."

The chargesheet carries a part of another chat between Swapna and Sivasankar on August 5 this year, the day the news of gold smuggling through diplomatic channel broke out. Sivasankar maintained he didn't know what Swapna meant and denied having knowledge and awareness of these chats.