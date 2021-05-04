Serum Institute Of India Kickstarts Phase One Trial Of Nasal COVID-19 Vaccine In UK

Amid the ongoing vaccination phase, the Serum Institute of India (SII) has kickstarted phase one trials of nasal COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. This comes after SII CEO Adar Poonawalla's meeting with the stakeholders in the UK. Additionally, Downing Street on Monday had also announced that SII will invest GBP 240 million in the UK to expand its vaccine business and set up a new sales office creating a large number of jobs.

Nasal vaccine against Coronavirus

Downing Street also revealed that Serum Institute of India has also commenced phase one trials in the UK of a nasal vaccine against coronavirus. The 'one-dose' COVID-19 nasal vaccine trials are being conducted in partnership with Codagenix INC, the Downing Street added.

“Serum’s investment will support clinical trials, research and development and possibly manufacturing of vaccines. This will help the UK and the world to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and other deadly diseases. Serum has already started phase one trials in the UK of a one-dose nasal vaccine for coronavirus, in partnership with Codagenix INC,” it said.

SII's cross-sector investments in UK

As a part of the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership, the Serum Institute of India is set to invest GBP 240 million in the UK to expand its vaccine business. Moreover, the Indian pharma giant is also eyeing to set up a new sales office, thereby creating a large number of jobs in the UK. The deal between India and UK is expected to create over 6500 jobs in Britain. Serum Institute of India (SII) is among a list of nearly 20 Indian companies across sectors such as healthcare, biotech and software services to announce significant investment plans in the UK.

Vaccination for 18+

In a crucial development, the Centre had given a green light for vaccination for everyone above the age of 18. Moreover, the vaccine manufacturers have been asked to ramp up their production. The manufacturers have been directed to release 50 per cent of their stock for the state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. On the other hand, private providers have been asked to declare their vaccination prices and eligibility will be opened up for all adults, above 18 years of age.

Image Credits: PTI/Twitter