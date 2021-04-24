Serum Institute Refutes 'overpricing' COVISHIELD; Assures 'limited' Doses To Pvt Hospitals

Clarifying the ongoing controversy over Serum Institute of India (SII)'s two prices for its COVID vaccine (COVISHIELD), SII CEO Adar Poonawala on Saturday, issued a statement stating that the dosage was priced at 1/3rd of the free market price. Refuting reports of 'overpricing', SII stated that the initial price on supply of vaccines has been kept lowest in India. SII has also promised that only a limited portion of its vaccines will be sold to pvt hospitals at Rs 600, assuring maximum supplies to Centre and state govt. SII has also urged Centre to open up the market to other global vaccines to accelerate and advance immunisation program.

Serum refutes 'overpricing' charges

We at @SerumInstIndia have for the past five decades been at the forefront of supplying vaccines and saving lives globally. We care about and respect every human life and strongly believe in transparency, and thus we hope our statement below can clear any confusions. pic.twitter.com/YQ3x38BuFL — SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) April 24, 2021

Centre Vs Cong on vaccine prices

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the Centre's procurement price for both COVID-19 vaccines remains Rs 150 per dose, which will be freely supplied to state govts. Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh has alleged that the price of COVISHIELD (Rs 400) for the new government procurement is higher than what governments of the US, UK, EU, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and SA are paying. Stating that the vaccine, which is made in India have a high price for India itself, the Congress leader urged the Centre to renegotiate the price of Serum Insititute's COVID-19 vaccine. Several Opposition parties have demanded the same pricing for all state govts and Central govts, with some demanding free vaccines for all. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.

Vaccination opened up for 18+

On Monday, Centre decided that everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state govts and in the open market at a pre-declared price. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years.

Decentralising the vaccination process, Centre has empowered states to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. The Centre's vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years, with administering the second dose on priority. Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). After Centre's 'liberalised' COVD vaccination plan, the Serum Institute of India (SII) stated that it would offer its vaccines to the state govt at Rs 400 and to private hospitals at Rs 600.