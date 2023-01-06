Seventh Accused In The Kanjhawala Incident Held By Delhi Police

In a massive development to the Kanjhawala death case, the seventh accused has also been arrested by the Delhi police. The accused was identified as Ankush Khanna and he surrendered before the police officials at the Sultanpuri Police Station.

Delhi | Seventh accused in the Kanjhawala death case, Ankush surrenders before Police. Visuals from Sultanpuri Police Station. pic.twitter.com/FppccoiQ1N — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Earlier on Friday, the police held the sixth accused, Ashutosh, who is the owner of the Baleno car which was used in the killing of 20-year-old Anjali.

As per reports, the five accused who were already arrested by the police borrowed the car from Ashutosh and he was constantly hiding that the car was driven by Amit when the horrifying incident took place.

After arresting the sixth accused, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, "Ashutosh, the sixth accused has been arrested by Delhi Police. Ashutosh's car was the one under which the deceased woman was dragged. He had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on."

More suspects involved in the crime

After an extensive investigation by the police, it was derived that there were two more suspects involved in the crime, Ashutosh and Ankush who were trying to save the accused.

Amit Khanna, another accused involved in the crime, did not own a driving license, and he informed Ankush Khanna about the whole incident. After knowing this, Ankush asked Deepak, a Gramin Seva driver, to let the police know that he was there behind the wheel when the gory incident took place.

After the incident, five men were already arrested by the police, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal.

On early January 1, 20-year-old Anjali was severely hit and dragged under their car which claimed her life. The gruesome incident has left the whole nation shocked, and the investigation is still underway.