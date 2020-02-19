Seventh Indian Tested Positive For Coronavirus On Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan

One more Indian on board the quarantined cruise ship off Japan's coast has been tested positive for coronavirus outbreak on February 19 taking the total tally of affected Indians on the ship to seven, according to the Indian embassy. According to the reports, 621 out of the 3,711 people aboard the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus including 88 on Wednesday and 99 on Tuesday. A total of 138 Indians are currently on the ship including 132 crew and 6 passengers. Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak which has spread an atmosphere of fear across the world, the Indian embassy in Japan on Saturday has informed that the condition of three Indians stuck on the Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess has improved.

1 Indian crew who tested positive for #COVID19 among 88 new cases yesterday on #DiamondPrincess taken to hospital for treatment. Indians receiving treatment responding well. From today, disembarkation of passengers only started, likely to continue till 21 Feb. @MEAIndia — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) February 19, 2020

Responding to the cases reported on the cruise, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had assured that all necessary support and assistance is being rendered. He also added that all updates regarding the same will be given from time to time.

India evacuated 645 people

India evacuated 645 people from Hubei, the province worst-hit by the coronavirus. People were lodged at the quarantine facilities set up by the Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in and around Delhi, and the Union Health Ministry last week informed that they have been tested negative. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak has reportedly climbed to 2,004 in China. Over 136 new fatalities in mainland China have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, China’s state health committee officials confirmed. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 have soared by 2,000 and the total global figure has reached 74,185 as of February 19.

