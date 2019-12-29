Sexist Protest Sees Youth Congress Clad Yogi Effigy In Saree, Attempt To Set It Ablaze

A massive protest was staged by Indian youth Congress leaders on Sunday in front of Uttar Pradesh Bhawan over alleged manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi by U.P police in Lucknow. Congress high command had already demanded a President's rule in Uttar Pradesh by slamming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for failing to maintain peace in the state during Anti- Citizenship Amendment Act protest and also for the kind of treatment that was meted out to Priyanka Gandhi by using U.P police as pawns.

Amidst heavy police deployment, Indian Youth Congress protesters brought bangles, sarees and effigies of CM Yogi Adityanath draped in Sarees, a sexist and misogynistic attempt to symbolize a weak Uttar Pradesh Governance. The protest became dramatic when the protesters tried to set effigies on fire but were stopped and taken by the police to their buses. Some protesters tried to flee from the spot but were detained immediately and taken to the nearby police station.

Gandhi alleges she was manhandled

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on Saturday alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, arrested in connection with the recent anti-CAA protests.

"They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so," Priyanka told reporters after meeting Darapuri at his Indiranagar's sector 18 residence.

Congress leader told reporters, “I got off the vehicle and started walking. I was surrounded and a woman cop held me by my throat. Another woman cop pushed me and I fell down. I was forcibly stopped and a woman officer pulled me up by my neck. But I was determined. I am standing with every citizen who has faced police oppression. This is my 'satyagraha'. Later Priyanka Gandhi also took to Facebook to register her protest against the lawlessness under Yogi Adityanath's governance in Uttar Pradesh.

However, the police officer who has been accused by Priyanka Vadra has denied the claims, and has also won significant support on account of having been on duty despite having suffered the bereavement of her brother.

UP Police circle officer Dr Archana Singh, wrongly blamed by Priyanka Vadra for manhandling her, stood on duty even as she was informed of her brother's demise due to illness in a Delhi hospital. Much respect for her commitment. #IStandWithArchanaSingh pic.twitter.com/bl3ipjD94m — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 29, 2019

