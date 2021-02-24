Seychelles, Afghanistan Express Gratitude To PM Modi For Made In India COVID Vaccine Doses

Following India’s noble gesture of donating COVID-19 vaccines to several nations amid pandemic, Seychelles and Afghanistan expressed gratitude towards New Delhi. On receiving the India-made vaccines, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan thanked the Prime Minister and the Indian government for choosing the country as the first African nation to deliver Covishield. He said, “I thank Prime Minister Modi & the Government of India for making us the first African country to which India has donated the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. We can gove this vaccine to all our population including those who are above 60 years so once again thank you very much for helping us in our mass vaccination programme.”

Afghan President thanks India

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani noted India’s “exceptional act of solidarity and generosity” while kickstarting the nation’s vaccination programme with made in India vaccines. Ghani on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for sending vaccines. India had gifted 500,000 doses of Covishield vaccines earlier this month to Afganistan.

Ashraf Ghani said, “India, the world’s largest democracy and the largest producer of vaccines, not only provided the house of Parliament of Afghanistan and the dams that are the pride of this country but also partners with us in terms of securing our lives and livelihood.”

Elaborating, “the solidarity that India has demonstrated is an indication of both our deep historical relationship and the promise of two democracies working in this region together. Let me thank PM Modi, the government of India for this expectational act of solidarity and generosity.”

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday delivered the second consignment of made in India COVID-19 vaccines, Covishield to Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth during the first day of the two-day visit to the African nation. Taking the foreground amid the COVID-19 pandemic, India has delivered domestically manufactured coronavirus vaccines to a number of nations with the most recent shipments arriving in Mongolia, Maldives, Serbia.

