SFJ Parrots Pakistani Propaganda; Calls For Blocking PM & Hoisting Kashmir Flag On R-Day

Days after Pakistani media backed Sikhs for Justice, the terror outfit released a video provoking the people of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day. In the video, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and a veiled woman are seen parroting the Pakistan line by exhorting the people of the Union Territory to raise their voice for the "freedom" of J&K. Making incredulous claims about the human rights situation in the region, Pannu is heard exhorting Kashmiris to not only block PM Modi from hoisting the national flag on January 26 but also unfurl the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir flag in Delhi.

In an outrageous and unacceptable appeal, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard saying, "Now is the time people of Kashmir, you should reach Delhi. Block PM Modi from hoisting the tricolour. Just as the Sikh community will unfurl the Khalistani flags, you should unfurl the flag of Kashmir in Delhi. You are getting killed in fake encounters in Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag every day and nobody knows in the world. When you reach Delhi on January 26, the entire world will watch that Kashmir and Sikhs wants freedom."

SC lawyer files complaint against Pannu

Since PM Modi's security breach in Punjab on January 5, Supreme Court lawyers have received at least 5 threat calls. Moreover, Pannu has announced a $1 million reward to block PM Modi and raise the Khalistan flag instead of the tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day. He has also threatened to not allow retired SC judge Indu Malhotra to proceed with the inquiry into the security lapses.

Meanwhile, SC lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the SFJ founder with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and the Cyber police. He stressed that his statements and acts challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and are an attempt to wage war amongst different communities and states. Additionally, he contended that Pannu has dishonoured the pride of Republic Day which is celebrated in our country with great zeal and enthusiasm.