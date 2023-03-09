SFJ Puts Up Pro Khalistan Posters Outside Venue Ahead Of G-20 Summit In Amritsar

Ahead of the G20 summit in Punjab, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a secessionist pro-Khalistan organisation, brandished Khalistani posters at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. The posters dangling from the walls of the Guru Nanak Dev University mentioned that "Punjab is not India; Khalistan Zindabad."

Reportedly, SFJ has called for ‘Rail Roko' (impeding trains) all across the state on March 15 and 16 in an attempt to disrupt the sessions of the G20 summit 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Amritsar.

Earlier on March 6, SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Pannu released a video addressing the G20 representatives in which he claimed that Punjab is not a part of India. He further announced that the railway services in multiple locations will remain shut.

He said, "This message is for the G20 foreign ministers. Punjab is not India. SFJ will storm and target the New Delhi Airport with Khalistan flags," and further stated, "Now is the time that you (G20 foreign ministers) support the Khalistan referendum. You support the Sikhs' rights to self-determination, and you do not recognise India’s territorial integrity because India is not a country but a union of states with a condition. If people do not want to stay with that union, they have the right to vote. "

In Punjab's Bagha Purana city on February 27, the radical group SFJ, painted pro-Khalistan graffiti, "Punjab is not a part of India," outside the Sub Divisional Magistrate's office.