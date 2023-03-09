Last Updated:

SFJ Puts Up Pro Khalistan Posters Outside Venue Ahead Of G-20 Summit In Amritsar

Ahead of the G20 summit in Punjab, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a secessionist pro-Khalistan organisation, brandished Khalistani posters at Guru Nanak University.

Written By
Simran Singh
g-20

SFJ puts up pro Khalistan posters outside venue (Image: Republic)


Ahead of the G20 summit in Punjab, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a secessionist pro-Khalistan organisation, brandished Khalistani posters at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. The posters dangling from the walls of the Guru Nanak Dev University mentioned that "Punjab is not India; Khalistan Zindabad."

Reportedly, SFJ has called for ‘Rail Roko' (impeding trains) all across the state on March 15 and 16 in an attempt to disrupt the sessions of the G20 summit 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Amritsar.

Earlier on March 6, SFJ Chief Gurpatwant Pannu released a video addressing the G20 representatives in which he claimed that Punjab is not a part of India. He further announced that the railway services in multiple locations will remain shut.

READ | SFJ's chief offers legal, financial aid to those detained in Tarn Taran RPG attack case

He said, "This message is for the G20 foreign ministers. Punjab is not India. SFJ will storm and target the New Delhi Airport with Khalistan flags," and further stated, "Now is the time that you (G20 foreign ministers) support the Khalistan referendum. You support the Sikhs' rights to self-determination, and you do not recognise India’s territorial integrity because India is not a country but a union of states with a condition. If people do not want to stay with that union, they have the right to vote. "

READ | Khalistani slogans appear on walls of govt college in Punjab, SFJ claims responsibility

In Punjab's Bagha Purana city on February 27, the radical group SFJ, painted pro-Khalistan graffiti, "Punjab is not a part of India," outside the Sub Divisional Magistrate's office.

 

READ | SFJ issues threat ahead of G20 meet in Punjab, 'Railways to be shut from March 15 to 16'
READ | SFJ issues threat to Shivraj Singh Chauhan, announces, '$25000 for hurling a shoe at CM'
READ | SFJ paints anti-India graffiti in Moga; Urge G20 ministers to support Khalistan referendum
First Published:
COMMENT