Shaheen Bagh Anti-encroachment Drive Rescheduled Due To Police Force Shortage: SDMC Mayor

An anti-encroachment drive of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) scheduled at Jasola and Sarita Vihar was cancelled due to the unavailability of adequate police force on Thursday, April 28, SDMC Mayor informed. This drive which was scheduled a day after SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan visited these areas, will be rescheduled.

"Planned encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh and other areas has been cancelled, it will be rescheduled accordingly", SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI.

He further mentioned that due to the unavailability of an adequate police force, the drive at Jasola and Sarita Vihar has been cancelled. The area SHO told that due to the pre-engagement of the police staff in other law-and-order duties, adequate police personnel cannot be provided for the drive.

According to SDMC officials, with an aim to remove permanent and temporary encroachments from roads and government land, the drive was planned for Thursday in the Jasola-Sarita Vihar area.

Prior to the drive cancellation, Mukesh Suryan had tweeted, "Inspected Central Delhi areas against encroachment and illegal construction along with SDMC Commissioner and other officers".

अतिक्रमण व अवैध निर्माण के ख़िलाफ़ सेंट्रल दिल्ली इलाक़ों का एसडीएमसी कमिश्नर व अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ दौरा कर निरीक्षण किया। pic.twitter.com/045iFBmdx7 — MUKKESH SURYAAN (@MUKESHSURYAN) April 27, 2022

Delhi Police writes to SDMC

In a letter to the SDMC, Delhi Police said it is not possible to provide sufficient personnel to assist the SDMC staff in carrying out the anti-encroachment drive inward number 101-S (Sarita Vihar) due to the pre-engagement or preoccupation of the staff and personnel of the Sarita Vihar police station with other law-and-order or investigative duties.

“It is requested that prior intimation of at least 10 days may be given to fix the date for the encroachment removal drive in the area of Sarita Vihar police station so that sufficient staff may be given to assist the SDMC staff,” it said.

After Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the mayor on April 20, encroachment drives are being planned in the SDMC areas, further urging the mayor to remove encroachment by “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements”.

The anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi provoked criticism from opposition parties and civil rights groups last week. The drive was stopped after the Supreme Court’s intervention.

(With Agencies input)

(Image: @MUKESHSURYAN/Twitter)