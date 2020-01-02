Rift In Maha Vikas Aghadi Over Portfolio Allocation? Sharad Pawar Hints At Further Delay

Amid the delay over the allocation of portfolios to the ministers in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday stated that the final decision pertaining to the same had already been taken. He revealed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister would declare the portfolios later in the day or on the morning of January 3. Moreover, he stressed that there was no pressure from anyone regarding this.

Sharad Pawar remarked, “Today, I read that there is pressure regarding the allocation of portfolios. There is no pressure whatsoever. All the decisions pertaining to portfolios have been taken. I think that the Chief Minister will declare the portfolios today evening or tomorrow morning.”

'Tried to give an opportunity to the new generation'

Maintaining that taking a few days for portfolio allocation was normal, the NCP chief pointed out that the parties had already decided the portfolios that they would get more than a week ago. Pawar observed that the respective parties had to now allocate the portfolios to their MLAs who had taken oath as ministers. He also mentioned that the younger generation had been given an opportunity in the Cabinet expansion.

The NCP supremo opined, “Two days (delay) is normal. It is a government consisting of three parties. Fortunately, the decision pertaining to which portfolios will go to which party has been taken 8 days before. Now, that party has to allocate the work to those who have taken oath as ministers. We have tried to give an opportunity to the new generation.”

Trouble in Maha Vikas Aghadi camp

Wednesday witnessed a series of meetings between all the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners to reach a conclusion on the allocation of portfolios. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat admitted to the infighting in his party over the Cabinet expansion. He conceded that there was disappointment in the Congress ranks as the number of MLAs interested in becoming ministers were much more than the number of ministries allocated to the party.

Later in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that the portfolios of the ministers could be declared by the evening of January 2. He mentioned that the list of guardian ministers for the 36 districts of the state had also been discussed in the meetings with Congress and Shiv Sena. According to him, the allocation of offices to ministers had also been finalised as per seniority.

