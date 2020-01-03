Sheena Bora Case:Prime Accused Indrani Mukerjea Files Fifth Bail Plea Before Special Court

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in her daughter Sheena Bora's murder case, has moved a fifth bail application before the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, alleging that false witnesses and evidence have been planted against her by the prosecution.

Plea accessed

Republic TV has accessed the application which is moved by Indrani that stated, “There is no content in any messages, emails or conversation or any form of communication to establish that a criminal conspiracy was hatched between the accused to abduct or anyone will except Shyamvar Rai's claim and prosecution's allegation.”

Further, the application stated, “The identity of the car in which the alleged murder took place is under question as different witnesses have given different descriptions of the colour and brand of the car. Details will be provided during bail arguments. There is no evidence of any sedatives being purchased by anyone from anywhere in April 2012 or that any sedatives were administered to anyone as alleged by the prosecution.”

“Medical expert has established in the Hon’ble court beyond a reasonable doubt that the skeleton allegedly found in Penn District on May 23, 2012, is not the same skeleton exhumed by Khar police. There were animal bones amongst these bones as well,” said the letter.

Importantly, Indrani justified in the letter be fore court stating, “During Postmortem of the body allegedly found in Penn, Dr. Sanjay Thakur made a “Circular Cut” on the cranium of the skull with a saw and the “Skull was opened” to check brain matter, whereas the alleged skull exhumed on 23rd August 2015, is “Intact” with no cuts and it has been confirmed by Dr.Sanjay Mehta in court that the skull exhumed is intact.”

About Indrani's arrest

In December last year, the CBI court had rejected a petition filed by Indrani, who was seeking bail citing deteriorating health. It was her fourth bail plea which had been rejected by the court. In 2012, Indrani along with Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna had allegedly murdered Sheena over a financial dispute.

Indrani came to the notice of police after her driver, Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case in August 2015, revealed the murder plot. The police then arrested Indrani, Khanna and the driver for the alleged murder. Peter was put behind bars later for allegedly being involved in the murder.

