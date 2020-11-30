Shehla Rashid's Father Writes To J&K DGP, Alleges She Took Rs. 3 Cr To Join JKPM

Father of former JNU Student Leader Shehla Rashid on Monday wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir DGP seeking immediate security cover, citing a threat to his life from his daughters Shehla and Asma and his wife Zubaida Shora. In the letter, Abdul Rashid Shora made sensational claims alleging that Shehla had joined the Jammu Kashmir People's Movement for Rs 3 crores despite categorically refusing to join J&K politics.

In his letter, Shehla Rashid's father has alleged that just two months before the arrest of Zahoor Vatali in the Terror Funding Case under UAPA, he was called by him and ex-MLA Rasheed Engineer for the launch of JKPM Party urging him to 'merge Shehla Rashid into their game plan.'

"They offered me during the meeting Rs 3.00 crores for Shehla to join those notorious people. As I felt that the money is coming from illegal channels and shall be used for unlawful activities, I did not take the money and later asked my daughter to not indulge in any such transactions with these people," he said in his letter.

Abdul Rashid Shora goes on to claim that despite his objection, Shehla allegedly went ahead with the offer asking him to not disclose anything as it could 'put his life in danger'. "She also told me that she has accepted the money and much more is about to come in the future so I need to shut my mouth," he writes.

He also alleged that his wife had 'hatched a conspiracy' to throw him out of the house by filing a case against him under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. He added that the Additional Munsiff, Srinagar had restrained him from staying in his house. However, later, despite an order in his favor by a local court, the local police did not escort him back to his home, where he was once again allegedly threatened by Shehla's security man Sakib Ahmad.

"I have a strong belief that anti-national activities are going on in my house, the characters involved in this plan are my daughters, my wife and Shehlas's security man named Sakib Ahmad who lately threatened me with his pistol for my resistance posted to Shehla for her activities," he added.

Asking the Jammu and Kashmir authorities to immediately launch investigations into the conduct of Sakib and the bank accounts and property of his daughters and wife, Abdul requested the J&K DGP to provide him with personal security owing to the repeated threats that he had been facing at the hands of his family members and other suspicions persons who frequented his house. He also mentioned that he was currently at Jammu and had run away from Srinagar fearing a legitimate threat to his life.

Meanwhile, Shehla Rashid issued a statement slamming the allegations levied by her father, stating that he is 'resorting to cheap stunts' in response to a Court order in the case of domestic violence restraining him from entering home earlier this month.

1) Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum & sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that. pic.twitter.com/SuIn450mo2 — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) November 30, 2020

Read Shehla Rashid's father's letter here -

