Tamil Nadu CM Assures The 'Jal Jeevan Mission' Will Be Implemented In A 'robust Manner'

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami organized a virtual review meeting over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) in the state.

The Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM), was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2019. The mission envisions to provide drinking water to almost all rural households on a regular and long-term basis in affordable rates. This would further lead to improvement in the standard of living of the rural communities. The objectives of the same include providing functional household tap connections (FHTC) to every rural household and prioritizing the provision of taps in affected areas, villages in drought-prone, and desert areas.

During the meeting, Shekhawat discussed the progress of the mission in the state of Tamil Nadu with CM Palaniswamy. The CM assured that "the mission in the State would be implemented in a highly robust matter, to provide the households with tap connections in rural areas to all the families within the stipulated time."

While emphasizing the importance of the mission, which is to improve the lives of people living in the rural heartlands of the nation, the Minister of Jal Shakti put immense emphasis on the expansion and reconstruction of water supply schemes, which were already in place.

Shekhawat also mentioned that "12,523 households, that had been identified across villages in the state must begin working on the mission with immediate effect so that in the next upcoming months, the other households of the villages also can get tap connections. The state government can provide about tap water connections to over 55-60 lakh households from the system that was already in place".

"The regions must also emphasize over the existing water supply systems, so that service which had been delivered to the households is not disrupted," added the Union Minister. During the course of the meeting, Shekhawat requested Palaniswamy to regularly review the program, in order to provide safe drinking water in the 236 fluoride-affected habitations by December,2020.

The CM also requested, to provide piped water to 2,679 villages in the six districts affected by the Japanese Encephalitis/ Acute Encephalitis Syndrome as well as all the households of the aspirational districts, which are Ramanathapuram and Viruddhnagar.

Shekhawat, emphasized the commitment of the Union Government to provide all assistance to achieve the goal.

"For the mission, funds which have been provided by the Government of India, are based on the output. This is based in terms of tap connections that have been provided, and utilizing the funds available. The Ministry has assured the Chief Minister Palaniswamy of complete help to make the State which has got cent percent Functional Household Tap Connections(FHTC)."

(With Inputs from PIB)