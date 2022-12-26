Last Updated:

Shia Body Writes To Union Education Minister Seeking Inclusion Of Imam Hussain In Syllabus

All India Shia Personal Law Board

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has written a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan seeking the inclusion of the name of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the school syllabus.

In the letter, the AISPLB said that 1,400 years ago, Imam Hussain, the grandson of Hazrat, fought against Yazid's forces in Iraq's Karbala to save humanity.

"At the time when Yazid's forces blocked the way of Imam Hussain, at that time he said to those Yazidi forces that 'Leave my way, I want to go away from your borders to India, where there are no Muslims but humans live'," the letter read.

"The followers of other religions who settled in India also used to worship Imam Hussain. In India, the followers of the Hindu religion also celebrate his memory with great devotion," the letter added.

Citing that a resolution was passed at the National Convention of the AISPLB in Mumbai on December 4, the Shia body urged the Union Education Minister to include the name of Hussain in the school syllabus as he sacrificed his life for the protection of humanity 1400 years ago.

"In the syllabus taught in India, where there is a description of the freedom fighters, we request you to include the name of Hussain who sacrificed his life for humanity 1,400 years ago," AISPLB said in a letter to Union Education Minister.

 

