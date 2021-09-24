Shipping Minister Sonowal Inaugurates 3 Projects At New Mangalore Port To Boost Trade

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three projects at Karnataka's New Mangalore Port. The Minister was accompanied by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Trust, Dr AV Ramana. Sonowal highlighted the amenities to be provided under one roof to the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) trade fraternity.

As per the Ministry, the projects include laying the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal and revamping the US Mallya Gate, and dedication to the nation of the newly built business development centre.

Move to boost business expansion ventures

During the event, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "An additional truck parking area of 17000 square metres will be developed at a cost of Rs1.9 crore while the Truck Terminal would be provided concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, and dormitory. The project costs Rs 5 crores and will be concluded within 2022-2023."

The Union Minister informed that the US Mallya Gate, named after the founder of the Port, Ullal Srinivasa Mallya, will be modified at a cost of Rs 3.22 crore, the work for which is likely to conclude by March 2022.

New parking area will be a boon to EXIM trade from New Mangalore port: Sonowal

Sonowal stated that due to enhanced hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing in the port.

"Around 500 trucks are moving to and fro regularly for the evacuation of cargo from New Mangalore Port to distant places outside Dakshin Kannada district and Karnataka State. The construction of a new parking area will be a boon to EXIM trade from this port," Sonowal said.

Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Trust, Dr AV Ramana, informed that the proposed modification of the East Gate Complex of the New Mangalore Trust has dimensions of 46.6 metres length and 13.5 metres breadth. The gated complex has separate lanes for the movement of trucks, four-wheeler passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, pedestrians and other provisions, Ramana said.

The New Mangalore Port is the deepest inner harbour port in the country and is the only significant port in Karnataka. It is located

between the Cochin and Goa Ports, and every aspect of the infrastructure is designed to ensure that vessels are sharply focused on the customers' logistical needs.

The port has 15 fully operational berths, handling containers, coal and other cargo. New Mangalore Port Trust is an ISO 9001, 14001 and International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) compliant port due to its strict emphasis on safety and security.

