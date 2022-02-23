Shivamogga Murder: FIR Against FB Page 'Mangalore Muslim' For Inciting Communal Hatred

An FIR has been registered against the Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslim' for posting derogatory content in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha. After the brutal hacking of Harsha, 'Mangalore Muslims' had on Monday uploaded a derogatory post using abusive terms against the deceased.

A suo-motu case had been lodged by the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Offences police station against the admins of the Facebook page for inciting communal hatred and violence in the backdrop of the Shivamogga murder. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by head constable Raja M of the social media division.

Referring to an old post of Harsha from 2015, the page claimed that the activist was ‘killed’ for allegedly abusing Prophet Mohammed. It further warned that whoever insults the Prophet would 'meet the same fate'.

On Wednesday, N Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru City informed that an FIR had also been filed against 'Mangalore Muslim' in the case.

Shivamogga murder: 8 arrested in case

The atmosphere in Shivamogga has been tense since Monday morning after the town woke up to the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was hacked to death on Sunday night. Thousands of Bajrang Dal activists from across the town and neighbouring districts gathered in the Segehatti area – where the deceased lived – to take out a procession of his last rites. Even during the procession, instances of stone-pelting, and vandalism including the torching of several private vehicles and public property was reported.

On Tuesday, the Karnataka Police arrested six people involved in the murder-- Mohammad Kashif, Sayed Nadeem, Asifulla Khan, Riyan Shariff, Nihan, and Afnan. The following morning, two more arrests were made, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed. Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R has informed that Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the area.