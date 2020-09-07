Shivraj Govt To Give Rs 4,688 Crore Aid To Farmers Hit By Flooding: MP Agriculture Min

Madhya Pradesh Agricultural Minister Kamal Patel on September 6 announced that Rs 4,688 crore will be given by the government to 20 lakh farmers who have been affected by Madhya Pradesh floods. This amount will be distributed among the farmers on September 16 under PM Modi's 'Crop Insurance Scheme'. While speaking to a media agency, Kamal Patel said,

"When the whole country was in turmoil due to COVID-19, farmers ensured that 130 crore Indians had food to eat. Every sector in the country has a negative growth rate. Only the agricultural sector is growing. Incessant rains have caused massive devastation for the poor people of the state and to help them, the Madhya Pradesh government had even extended the date for insurance of damaged crops."

The Agricultural Minister added that he along with the Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, was on the ground for the past 12 days visiting every Madhya Pradesh Flood-affected village and inspecting the damage caused to life, property and farmers. The authorities have been ordered to take videography reports of all the damage caused due to Madhya Pradesh floods. The report is expected to be ready by September 15. Patel said, "A total of 13,000 affected people have been rescued from these floods and not a single casualty has been reported. On behalf of the state government, I would like to thank all the workers who were involved in rescue efforts."

Madhya Pradesh floods:' BJP with the farmers'

Informing that banks were open even on September 6, which was the last day for the crop insurance, Patel added, "The previous Congress government led by Kamal Nath did not give compensation to the farmers for the damaged crops. How can they claim that they are the poor people's representatives if they do not give the farmers what rightfully belong to them?"

As per the statement issued by Patel, the BJP will make efforts to improve the condition of farmers caused by Madhya Pradesh floods. He said, "We will ensure that all farmers get the best varieties of seeds and equipment at zero interest and will turn the poor farmers from 'majboor' (helpless) to 'mazboot' (strong). Not a single farmer will be left behind and they will be compensated for all the losses incurred by the floods, no matter the amount," Patel said.

He also said, "All private insurance companies have left the state. Only the Centre's Agriculture Insurance Company has taken responsibility. I personally spoke to the Chairman and said that every farmer must have insurance, even if the state had to pay the premium for all."

(With ANI inputs)