Shocking OpIndia Report Of Witness Coercion In The TRP Case Out; Probe Comes Under Cloud?

Republic Media Network has noted with great concern a news report, on the news portal OpIndia, which says witnesses have been coerced to frame our network. We are shocked that such brazen extraction of false testimony is taking place with regard to the Mumbai Police investigation into the TRP case. It has been reported that the matter has been brought before the CBI.

It is a matter of grave concern that reports have indicated that the Mumbai Police is indulging in outright witness coercion to frame Republic. This is a stain on the rule of law, a complete eclipse of objectivity in an investigation and defiant denial of justice. This report of a tape of witness coercion raises serious questions and severe doubts on the legitimacy of the investigation conducted under the ambit of the Mumbai Police.

We believe that with such a major taint and absolute compromise on the investigation coming to light, the Mumbai Police cannot be allowed in good faith to pursue the case.

There must be a full investigation into the conduct of the Mumbai Police, in light of the news report. All those responsible for witness coercion, intimidation and fabrication of evidence must be investigated. The immediate resignation of the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is the need of the hour to ensure justice prevails.