In the latest update on the Shraddha murder case, the Narco test of killer Aaftab Amin Poonawalla has been completed today, December 1, according to the Delhi police. Notably, the accused was brought to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini from Tihar jail today morning under tight security for the Narco test.

"Narco test of the accused Aaftab has been completed," Special CP (Law & Order), Delhi Police, Sagar Preet Hooda said, ANI reported. Shraddha's killer Aaftab was brought to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital from Tihar jail under the protection of Delhi Police's 3rd battalion on Thursday morning. It is pertinent to mention that earlier polygraph tests were conducted on Aaftab wherein he admitted that the murder of Shraddha Walkar (his live-in partner) was pre-planned and he doesn't regret committing the crime.

According to the ANI report, the Delhi police wanted to conduct the Narco test of Aaftab at the earliest to find out if anything new is brewing in his mind. And accordingly, for this, the police also got the date of the Narco test preponed to December 1 from December 5, given by the court earlier.

Aaftab's spine-chilling admission

On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the exclusive questions that the experts asked the accused during the polygraph tests. When asked whether the murder was planned and whether he brought Shraddha to Delhi with the intention of murdering her, he replied with a 'Yes'. He also admitted that the murder took place on May 18 and he dumped parts of her body in the forest. When asked if he regrets killing Shraddha, Aaftab answered 'No'.

Exclusive information of expert's questions and Aftab's answers

Expert - Did you kill Shraddha?
Aaftab - Yes

Expert - Was the murder on May 18?
Aaftab - Yes

- Was the murder on May 18? Aaftab - Yes

Expert - Did you plan to kill Shraddha?
Aaftab - Yes

Expert - Do you regret killing Shraddha?
Aaftab - No

- Do you regret killing Shraddha? Aaftab - No

Expert - Did your family know that you killed Shraddha?
Aaftab - No

- Did your family know that you killed Shraddha? Aftab - No

Notably, Aaftab is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body parts into 35 parts, and dumping it across multiple areas in New Delhi.