Shri Ramayan Yatra Train Commences From New Delhi; To Cover 11 Pilgrim Sites In 17 Days

With the pompous celebrations of Diwali concluding, the Indian Railways have come up with another gift for Indians, as the IRCTC’s Shri Ramayana Yatra train commences its first trip on Sunday, November 7.

In a communique IRCTC on Sunday informed that the Shri Ramayana Yatra train will commence on Sunday evening from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station. The train is scheduled to depart at 6.30 pm from Delhi and will head towards the next destination on the tour. The excitement of the citizens was at par for the trip as the train had been fully booked by passengers.

"The unique initiative of operating Deluxe AC Tourist Train on Ramayana circuit with the name Shri Ramayana Yatra being conducted by IRCTC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under Ministry of Railways has got an overwhelming response from the public. The first tour, starting from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, 2021, covering the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama is fully booked," the press release read.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's special train will move through the holy destinations that hold special mention in the epic of Ramayana during the ride. The 17-day journey of the train will commence through New Delhi, moving through UP’s Ayodhya and ending at Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.



During the journey, the Travelers will visit Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, and Rameshwaram to visit all of the main religious sites related to Lord Shri Ram. The train will arrive in Delhi on the 17th day of its voyage after visiting Rameshwaram. Complete vaccination is required for guests aged 18 and above boarding this deluxe tourist train, to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also took to Twitter and shared pictures of the Ramayana circuit train, "Indian Railways will run Ramayana circuit train from today to visit all the important religious places related to Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shree Ram!" he wrote.

IRCTC to schedule next trip on Dec, 12

IRCTC will operate this tour again on December 12, 2021, at a similar price and duration, given the high demand. This trip will take 17 days to complete. Tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi shrine and Hanuman temple in Ayodhya, as well as Bharat Mandir in Nandigram, during this train's first journey.



