Siachen In 2014 To Kargil In 2022, Timeline Of PM Modi's Diwali Celebrations With Soldiers

Continuing his annual tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with Indian soldiers this year in Ladakh's Kargil. Since 2014 when he was first elected as the prime minister, the leader has been celebrating Diwali with soldiers every year. PM Modi has made it a point to visit border regions where he meets the jawans, interacts with them, encourages them, and exchanges sweets.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister also extended his greetings to the nation on the festival of Diwali, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends". On Monday, Prime Minister's office tweeted and informed that he has arrived in Kargil to celebrate the festival with soldiers.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022

Timeline of PM Modi spending Diwali with jawans:

2014- Siachen, Ladakh

On October 23, 2014, the very first year PM took over the office, he spent Diwali with forces at the Siachen glacier. He tweeted, "From the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier & with the brave Jawans & Officers of the Armed Forces, I wish all of you a Happy Diwali."

From the icy heights of the Siachen Glacier & with the brave Jawans & Officers of the Armed Forces, I wish all of you a Happy Diwali. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 23, 2014

2015- Asal Uttar, Punjab

On November 11, 2015, PM Modi visited Khasa army headquarters in Amritsar, Punjab and paid homage to the 1965 war martyrs at the Dograi War Memorial.

I just laid a wreath and paid my respects at the Dograi War Memorial in Khasa, Amritsar, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/bqMvRiV9RB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2015

2016-Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh

On October 20, 2016, PM Modi spent Diwali with troops at a remote location Kinnaur along the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh. He tweeted, "Made an unscheduled stop at Chango village, close to Somdu, to wish people on Diwali. Was deeply touched by the impromptu reception & their joy."

Made unscheduled stop at Chango village, close to Somdu, to wish people on Diwali. Was deeply touched by the impromptu reception & their joy pic.twitter.com/GmU345006L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2016

2017- Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir



On October 19, 2017, PM Modi reached Bandipora district along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and celebrated Diwali with the troops posted in the forward area. He stated, "Spending time with our Forces gives me new energy. We exchanged sweets & interacted. Happy to know the Jawans practice Yoga regularly".

2018, Harshil, Uttarakhand

On November 7, 2018, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with Army and ITBP personnel near the India-China border in Harsil village, Uttarakhand. He also offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple.

Dear PM @netanyahu, as promised yesterday, here are some glimpses of how I celebrated Diwali.



I went to the magnificent state of Uttarakhand, where I paid a surprise visit to our brave troops in Harsil, followed by prayers at Kedarnath, one of the holiest places in India. pic.twitter.com/J1JJ1q5bWj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2018

2019- Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir

On October 27, 2019, Prime Minister spent Diwali with the soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, and stated that it is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with this courageous personnel.

Celebrated #Diwali with the brave soldiers of the Indian Army in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.



It is always a matter of great joy to be able to interact with these courageous personnel. pic.twitter.com/e9th01wwiy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 27, 2019

2020- Longewala, Rajasthan

On November 14, 2020, PM Modi celebrated the festival of lights with the Indian soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Every year, I cherish spending Diwali with our security forces. It is a way of reaffirming our solidarity with them, as they bravely protect the nation and ensure our country can scale new heights of progress.



Here are some glimpses from Longewala today. pic.twitter.com/hhtj4S7Gyp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

2021- Nowshera, Jammu & Kashmir

On November 4, 2021, PM Modi visited Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army jawans and lauded their efforts in protecting the nation.