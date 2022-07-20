Quick links:
Image: Republicworld
After the Attari encounter, AAP on its official Twitter handle stated that its government was in action to make the state 'gangster-culture free.' "Anti Gangster Task Force got a big success today. The AAP government will not spare those who disturb the peace of Punjab under any circumstances," the roughly translated tweet in Hindi read.
पंजाब को Gangster Culture मुक्त बनाने के लिए @BhagwantMann सरकार Action में— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 20, 2022
Anti Gangster Task Force को आज मिली बड़ी कामयाबी।
AAP सरकार किसी भी हाल में Punjab की शांति भंग करने वालों को नहीं बख़्शेगी।
After the encounter today, Congress' Jasbir Singh Gill said, "Gangsters are growing day by day. Government must take some strict action as Punjab is a very sensitive state. Centre must take part in it to save it."
गैंगस्टर कल्चर और असामाजिक तत्वों के खिलाफ मेरी सरकार द्वारा शुरू किए गए अभियान में आज मिली बड़ी सफलता के लिए मैं पंजाब पुलिस और एंटी गैंगस्टर टास्क फोर्स को बधाई देता हूं।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 20, 2022
पंजाब में शांति और भाईचारा हर कीमत पर कायम रखा जाएगा...
The mother of one of the two accused neutralised today said, "If my son had done wrong, had killed someone else's son, that mother got justice today. He has been punished"
The SSPs of 11 distrcits were transferred in Punjab. SSP Amritsar Rural was also transferred and posted as SSP Jalandhar. Here's the full list:-
The Punjab Police further said, "We got info about their movement. From early morning today, we were keeping an eye on them. The encounter started in the morning and ran for around 4-4.5 hours. Punjab Police showed great patience. 2 have been killed and an AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered. We will have to see if it is the same weapon used in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. We will follow all procedures, proper videography will be done."
During the briefing, the Punjab Police said, "A big nexus has been broken. They were all involved with Lawrence Bishnoi. It's a message to all the related gangsters. They need to surrender otherwise this is the only outcome."
At 6:30 pm, Punjab Police is to hold a press conference on the encounter that took place in Attari today.
On Twitter, Punjab Police confirmed that the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu & Jagroop Roopa, who killed Sidhu Moosewala were neutralized in a heavy exchange of fire.
#SidhuMoosewala murder: #AGTF ADGP Promod Ban confirms the operation concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu & Jagroop Roopa, who killed #Moosewala were neutralized in a heavy exchange of fire.#Police also recovered an AK-47 along with heavy ammunition from the spot.— Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) July 20, 2022
3 Police and 1 journalist were injured in the encounter that took place in Attari. Here is the list:-
Policemen
Journalist
"One AK-47 has been recovered and 1 pistol has been recovered. They had sufficient ammunition inside the house," confirms another police official in a media address.
#BREAKING Punjab Police official says 'two shooters in Sidhu Moosewala murder were absconding, there was coordination between all agencies. Two shooters have been gunned down. AK-47 has been recovered from the spot, and suspected ammo & explosives as well' pic.twitter.com/qw15oQQB42— Republic (@republic) July 20, 2022
1. Police got a tip-off on Tuesday night.
2. Police carried out a recce in the area.
3. Encounter started around 11 am
IPS Abhimanyu Rana was leading the encounter near the Attari border, in which two alleged shooters of Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down.
Police confirm that the two shooters neutralised- Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu-were inside the Bolero car used while killing Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.
The police addressed the media about the encounter on Wednesday. "All the conspirators in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case had been arrested. It was just the shooters that were absconding who have now been neutralised. One AK-47 and one pistol has been recovered. Also, a bag, purportedly packed with the ammunition, has been recovered from inside the haveli. The investigation is going on."
Republic has learnt that 4 gangsters have been gunned down by the Punjab Police at the location of the encounter near the Attari border.
SOG commandos are clearly seen on the rooftop of the key building that was part of the gunbattle & encounter of Sidhu Moosewala's alleged shooters.
The Special Operations Group has taken control of the haveli, the hideout for the 5 accused in the Sidhu Moosewala case.
With Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav himself monitoring the situation at the encounter site in Attari, Republic has learnt that more backup has been asked for in the encounter of alleged shooters of Sidhu Moosewala who are holed up in an old haveli near the Attari border. The SOG has taken control of a house which was also being used in the gunbattle.
Villagers have been asked to move out. Police have cordoned off the location of the encounter of alleged shooters of Sidhu Moosewala in Attari, in order to prevent any escapes to Pakistan. The border is just over 9 km away.
Sidhu Moosewala's alleged shooters and other gangsters cornered in an old haveli near the Attari border. While 2 gangsters are said to have been neutralised, 5 are still inside the haveli.
One of the gangsters neutralised was identified as Jagrup. As per sources, Jagrup had 15 cases against him. The gangster had been charged with extortion, dacoity, and smuggling among others.
In the encounter, Republic has learnt that one more accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder has been neutralised. With this, the total number of accused neutralised stands at two.
Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Punjab Police, has reached the encounter site as firing continues from both sides.