Sidhu Moosewala Encounter Updates: 2 Gangsters Killed, CM Congratulates Punjab Cops

An encounter between the Punjab police and accused persons in the Sidhu Moosewala case broke out near the Attari border in Amritsar. Republic TV learnt that two suspected killer was neutralised by the Punjab Police in the encounter. As the gunfight continues between the two sides near the Attari border in Amritsar, 3 cops and a video journalist have also been injured.

22:04 IST, July 20th 2022
'To make Punjab gangster-culture free, AAP govt is in action'

After the Attari encounter, AAP on its official Twitter handle stated that its government was in action to make the state 'gangster-culture free.' "Anti Gangster Task Force got a big success today. The AAP government will not spare those who disturb the peace of Punjab under any circumstances," the roughly translated tweet in Hindi read. 

 

20:39 IST, July 20th 2022
Gangsters growing day by day: Congress

After the encounter today, Congress' Jasbir Singh Gill said, "Gangsters are growing day by day. Government must take some strict action as Punjab is a very sensitive state. Centre must take part in it to save it."

20:17 IST, July 20th 2022
Punjab CM congratulates state police for eliminating gangsters

 

20:06 IST, July 20th 2022
Mother of one of the two gangsters neutralised, said, 'He got punished'

The mother of one of the two accused neutralised today said, "If my son had done wrong, had killed someone else's son, that mother got justice today. He has been punished"

19:49 IST, July 20th 2022
11 district SSPs transferred in Punjab

The SSPs of 11 distrcits were transferred in  Punjab. SSP Amritsar Rural was also transferred and posted as SSP Jalandhar. Here's the full list:-

 

19:07 IST, July 20th 2022
'Got info of the gangsters' movement, were keeping an eye on them': Punjab Police

The Punjab Police further said, "We got info about their movement. From early morning today, we were keeping an eye on them. The encounter started in the morning and ran for around 4-4.5 hours. Punjab Police showed great patience. 2 have been killed and an AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered. We will have to see if it is the same weapon used in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. We will follow all procedures, proper videography will be done."

 

19:02 IST, July 20th 2022
Punjab police warn gangsters

During the briefing, the Punjab Police said, "A big nexus has been broken. They were all involved with Lawrence Bishnoi. It's a message to all the related gangsters. They need to surrender otherwise this is the only outcome."

18:55 IST, July 20th 2022
Punjab police holds press conference on encounter

Punjab police holds press conference on encounter

Punjab Police is holding a press briefing after two of the alleged shooters of singer Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised in an encounter that broke out near the Attari border.

 

17:54 IST, July 20th 2022
Punjab Police press conference on the encounter at 6:30 pm

At 6:30 pm, Punjab Police is to hold a press conference on the encounter that took place in Attari today. 

17:30 IST, July 20th 2022
First picture from inside the hideout of now neutralised gangsters

 

17:28 IST, July 20th 2022
Operation concluded successfully, confirms Punjab Police

On Twitter, Punjab Police confirmed that the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu & Jagroop Roopa, who killed Sidhu Moosewala were neutralized in a heavy exchange of fire. 

 

17:19 IST, July 20th 2022
Republic reports LIVE from the encounter site

Republic reports LIVE from the encounter site

Republic has been reporting LIVE from the encounter site.

 

17:17 IST, July 20th 2022
3 Police, and 1 journalist injured

3 Police and 1 journalist were injured in the encounter that took place in Attari. Here is the list:-

Policemen

  • Head Constable Surinder Pal
  • Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh
  • Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh 

Journalist

  • Cameraperson Sikander Mattu
17:13 IST, July 20th 2022
'Gangsters had sufficient ammunition with them': Police

"One AK-47 has been recovered and 1 pistol has been recovered. They had sufficient ammunition inside the house," confirms another police official in a media address. 

 

17:08 IST, July 20th 2022
Republic accesses exclusive details of the encounter

1. Police got a tip-off on Tuesday night. 

2. Police carried out a recce in the area. 

3. Encounter started around 11 am 

17:07 IST, July 20th 2022
IPS Abhimanyu Rana was leading the operation

IPS Abhimanyu Rana was leading the encounter near the Attari border, in which two alleged shooters of Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down. 

 

16:57 IST, July 20th 2022
The two gangsters killed were inside the Bolero used while killing Moosewala: Police

Police confirm that the two shooters neutralised- Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu-were inside the Bolero car used while killing Sidhu Moosewala on May 29.   

16:52 IST, July 20th 2022
Police addresses media, confirms Sidhu Moosewala's shooters killed, one AK-47 recovered

The police addressed the media about the encounter on Wednesday. "All the conspirators in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case had been arrested. It was just the shooters that were absconding who have now been neutralised. One AK-47 and one pistol has been recovered. Also, a bag, purportedly packed with the ammunition, has been recovered from inside the haveli. The investigation is going on." 

16:48 IST, July 20th 2022
Suspected killers neutralised by Punjab Police in encounter

 

16:46 IST, July 20th 2022
Tune in for non-stop updates and visuals on encounter between killers of Sidhu Moosewala & Punjab Police

Tune in for non-stop updates and visuals on encounter between killers of Sidhu Moosewala & Punjab Police

Even as the encounter between Sidhu Moosewala's alleged shooters & other gangsters continues, Republic learns two have been gunned down.

 

16:39 IST, July 20th 2022
4 gangsters involved in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala gunned down

Republic has learnt that 4 gangsters have been gunned down by the Punjab Police at the location of the encounter near the Attari border. 

 

16:39 IST, July 20th 2022
SOG seen on the rooftop of the building part of the gunbattle

SOG commandos are clearly seen on the rooftop of the key building that was part of the gunbattle & encounter of Sidhu Moosewala's alleged shooters.

 

16:34 IST, July 20th 2022
SOG takes control of gangsters' hideout

The Special Operations Group has taken control of the haveli, the hideout for the 5 accused in the Sidhu Moosewala case.
 

 

16:31 IST, July 20th 2022
Police are calling for backup

With Punjab DGP, Gaurav Yadav himself monitoring the situation at the encounter site in Attari, Republic has learnt that more backup has been asked for in the encounter of alleged shooters of Sidhu Moosewala who are holed up in an old haveli near the Attari border. The SOG has taken control of a house which was also being used in the gunbattle.

16:27 IST, July 20th 2022
Villagers asked to move out

Villagers have been asked to move out. Police have cordoned off the location of the encounter of alleged shooters of Sidhu Moosewala in Attari, in order to prevent any escapes to Pakistan. The border is just over 9 km away.

16:25 IST, July 20th 2022
5 gangsters still inside the haveli

Sidhu Moosewala's alleged shooters and other gangsters cornered in an old haveli near the Attari border. While 2 gangsters are said to have been neutralised, 5 are still inside the haveli. 

16:22 IST, July 20th 2022
One of the neutralised gangsters had 15 cases against him; exclusive details here

One of the gangsters neutralised was identified as Jagrup. As per sources, Jagrup had 15 cases against him. The gangster had been charged with extortion, dacoity, and smuggling among others. 

 

16:15 IST, July 20th 2022
One more accused neutralised

In the encounter, Republic has learnt that one more accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder has been neutralised. With this, the total number of accused neutralised stands at two. 

 

16:11 IST, July 20th 2022
Tune in for non-stop updates and visuals on encounter between killers of Sidhu Moosewala & Punjab Police

Tune in for non-stop updates and visuals on encounter between killers of Sidhu Moosewala & Punjab Police

Even as the encounter between Sidhu Moosewala's alleged shooters & other gangsters continues, Republic accesses key details of one of the accused.

 

16:08 IST, July 20th 2022
DGP Punjab on the encounter site

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Punjab Police, has reached the encounter site as firing continues from both sides. 

