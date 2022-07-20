The Punjab Police further said, "We got info about their movement. From early morning today, we were keeping an eye on them. The encounter started in the morning and ran for around 4-4.5 hours. Punjab Police showed great patience. 2 have been killed and an AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered. We will have to see if it is the same weapon used in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. We will follow all procedures, proper videography will be done."

#LIVE: Punjab Police addresses a briefing on the encounter at the Attari border today; Tune in here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/fN9CK3NB7r — Republic (@republic) July 20, 2022