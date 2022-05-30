Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 6 Detained From Dehradun After Uttarakhand & Punjab's Joint-op

In a massive development, the Punjab Police has detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The detention of six people comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa.

Notably, the six people were detained after one person was arrested from Uttarakhand earlier. Additionally, two persons were also detained from Punjab's Moga.

Following a joint operation with Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, Punjab Police has detained 6 people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Special Task Force Sources — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2022

Sources have also informed Republic Media Network that the six persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Moreover, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of infamous gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired.

The youth who was earlier arrested from Dehradun is being interrogated and so far it has been revealed that he was a helper of Moosewala's assailants. In addition, it is also being stated that Signal App was used to deliver the message to carry out the attack on Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala's post-mortem underway

In another development, a Civil Surgeon has constituted a team of doctors for the post-mortem of murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. As per sources, three doctors and two forensic experts have been included in the panel of doctors constituted for the post-mortem. Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tragic incident occurred when the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons.

In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Republic has also accessed CCTV footage that shows the brutal attack on Moosewala The 59-second-clip records the moment when Sidhu Moosewala's jeep was fired upon by assailants near Jawaharke village. The video shows Moosewala's Mahindra Thar vehicle being tailed by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and shortly after they take a turn, incessant firing is heard in the background. At least 46 rounds of firing can be heard in the shocking video.