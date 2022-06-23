Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Person Who Did Recce For Killing Held; 'Planning Began In 2021'

Three days after the two main shooters of the Sidhu Moosewala murder were arrested, Punjab's anti-gangster Task Force chief Pramod Ban announced the arrest of Baldev aka Nikku who among other accomplices also recced for the crime. Ban also stated that Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi admitted to being the main conspirator behind the murder and was planning the act since August 2021. So far, 13 arrests have been made in the case.

Punjab's ADGP Pramod Ban, who is also the head of the anti-gangster taskforce of Punjab said, "Today we've arrested Baldev aka Nikku who accompanied 'Kekda' in conducting recce for the crime. So far, 13 people arrested. Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed that planning for the murder started last year."

Sidhu Moosewala's murder was being planned since August 2021

Ban said, "We had recently arrested Lawrence Bishnoi in the case and his remand was extended till June 27. He has admitted that he was the mastermind (in Moosewala's killing)." Ban told reporters and added that in January, a different set of people had come to kill Moosewala but failed. "The plan to carry out the killing was being hatched since August last year. According to our information, recce was done thrice. In January too, a different group of shooters had come to kill Moosewala but could not do so."

A receipt found in the vehicle used in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala proved crucial in finding the trail of events that led to the murder. He stated, "From CCTV footage obtained from the Fatehabad petrol pump, we identified the accused Priyavrat alias Fauji. We have arrested 13 people so far and the entire conspiracy has been unravelled."

Two main shooters arrested

The special cell of the Delhi police on June 20 apprehended three culprits, including two main shooters in the murder. The police also informed that a large number of arms and explosives were also seized. One of the arrested persons was the main head of the shooters.

Priyavrat Fauji, the head shooter who was in a Bolero vehicle during the crime and shooter Kashish alias Kuldeep and Keshav, who transported the shooters after the incident and participated in all the recces along with the four shooters of Bolero module, were arrested.

Image: ANI, Facebook/Sidhu Moosewala