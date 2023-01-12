Significant Rise In Max Temperatures As Heavy Snowfall, Rain Elude Himachal Pradesh

Heavy snowfall eluded the mid and higher hills while light to moderate snowfall and rain was reported from isolated places as maximum temperatures rose appreciably across Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Una recorded a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius -- the hottest in the state. The tourist resort towns of Dharamsala, Shimla, Manali, Narkanda, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded day temperatures of 19 degrees Celsius, 12.4 degrees, 9.2 degrees, 6.6 degrees, 6.2 degrees and 4.4 degrees, respectively.

The Met centre here had predicted heavy snowfall in the mid and higher hills on Thursday but the sky remained partially overcast. There were traces of snow at isolated places.

Kothi in Kullu district received 15 cm of snow while Hansa, Gondla, Kusumseri and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded 10 cm, 5.7 cm, 5.6 cm and 3.5 cm, respectively.

Khadrala and Shillaroo in Shimla district recorded 5 cm and 0.2 cm of snow, respectively, while Kufri reported trace snowfall.

The key tourist destination of Manali received 17 mm of rain, Tissa 12 mm, Tinder 9 mm, Wangtoo, Reckongpeo and Seobagh 8 mm each, Khadrala 5 mm and Bharmour 4 mm.

The weather office has predicted light to moderate snowfall at isolated places in the higher hills and light rain or snow at a few places in the mid hills on Friday. It has also forecast dry weather in the region from Saturday to Wednesday.

From Saturday to Monday, it has forecast cold wave and fog in the lower hills of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

With some places recording isolated rainfall and snow, the rain deficit from January 1 to January 12 has fallen to 76 per cent. The region has received 4.9 mm rain on an average against a normal of 22.9 mm.

The prolonged dry spell in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in 20-25 per cent loss of wheat and vegetable crops in rain-fed areas that constitute 75 per cent of the state's total cultivable land. Himachal Pradesh had a rain deficit of almost 100 per cent in December.

However, the losses could be cut by 10-15 percent if the region witnesses rain/snow by Sunday, Agriculture director BR Takhi said.

Night temperatures had declined a few notches with Keylong and Kalpa shivering at minus 6.7 degrees Celsius and minus 1.6 degrees, respectively. The minimum temperature in Manali and Shimla was 0.6 degrees Celsius and 2.0 degrees.

The hotel and allied industry hope the average footfall would increase from 30-40 per cent to 60-70 per cent in January in the event of snowfall.

The state government has made arrangements for any snowfall and the capital has been divided into five sectors. Nodal officers have been directed to hold meetings with officials of departments concerned to chalk out a plan for the post-snowfall situation.

