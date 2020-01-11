Sikkim Faces Heavy Snowfall, Roads Blocked, Vehicular Traffic Disrupted

Sikkim has been witnessing heavy snowfall since December which has turned the state into a winter wonderland. However, heavy snowfall has now disrupted vehicular traffic in the state.

The areas that have been most affected by it are Lachen, Lachung, and Yumthang, including the road to the Gurudongmar Lake, in North Sikkim. Snowfall in these four districts has been a huge blow to the state since all of these areas are also popular tourist destinations especially during the snowy months of winter.

Army continues rescue operations

In December 2019, the Army had rescued around 1,500 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall in Nathu La in East Sikkim. On Thursday, the Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, had tweeted more pictures of rescue operations being carried out by the soldiers in the Lachung Valley in North Sikkim.

.@DefenceMinIndia appreciates the efforts of the soldiers in rescuing tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall in Lachung Valley in North Sikkim. The rescue operations will continue through the night till all are brought to safety. pic.twitter.com/Oo6jZvttI3 — ADG (M&C) DPR (@SpokespersonMoD) January 9, 2019

The snowfall has not all been merry. It has led to the collapse of the roof of ‘Khamsel Lhakang’ at the Tholung Buddhist Monastery in Upper Dzongu which is reported to be damaged. However, even the maintenance work at the monastery has been stalled owing to the ongoing prevailing weather conditions.

Snowfall at Ravangla in Sikkim pic.twitter.com/eYoT7ukjFM — I Love Siliguri (@ILoveSiliguri) January 5, 2020

Himachal Pradesh hard hit

Even the state of Himachal Pradesh has been hard hit by this year's winter season. Lack of modern equipment to clear snowbound roads has thrown normal life out of gear in many parts of the state with no power and water supply, more than three days since heavy snowfall hit the state. The Himachal Pradesh government does not have a single snow cutting machine to clear snow accumulated on the roads.

