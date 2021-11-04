Sikkim slashes taxes on petrol, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

Gangtok, Nov 4 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre, hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel.

Bucling under pressure, the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre on Wednesday.

Together with the reduction of taxes announced by the Sikkim government shortly after midnight, petrol would be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state.

"...on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per liter as a Diwali gift. This will come into effect starting today i.e 04/11/2021," Tamang tweeted.

Petrol was retailing at Rs 110.60 per litre and diesel at 100.80 per litre in state capital Gangtok on Wednesday. PTI SOM SOM

